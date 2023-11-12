Review: CASTLE FALLON, Oran Mor, Glasgow

Castle Fallon is part of the A Play, A Pie and A Pint Autumn/Winter season

By: Nov. 12, 2023

POPULAR

THE PRINCE OF EGYPT: THE MUSICAL Will Be Available on Streaming Platforms Next Month Photo 1 THE PRINCE OF EGYPT Will Be Available on Streaming Platforms Next Month
Review: DISNEY'S ALADDIN, Edinburgh Playhouse Photo 2 Review: DISNEY'S ALADDIN, Edinburgh Playhouse
Review: TREASON THE MUSICAL, Festival Theatre, Edinburgh Photo 3 Review: TREASON THE MUSICAL, Festival Theatre, Edinburgh
Relaxed and Accessible Performances Across the UK This Festive Season Photo 4 Relaxed and Accessible Performances Across the UK This Festive Season

Review: CASTLE FALLON, Oran Mor, Glasgow

Review: CASTLE FALLON, Oran Mor, Glasgow Castle Fallon is a new play written by Peter Stewart and directed by Laila Noble that is being staged as part of the A Play, A Pie and A Pint Autumn/Winter season.

Marie (Gowan Calder) and Mona (Jojo Sutherland) have worked at Castle Fallon for many years, long before it became part of a trust. Now someone from trust management has come to check on why the property is underperforming- a London/Irish man called Gerard (Manjot Sumal). 

Mona and Marie are understandably defensive as they don't want to lose their jobs. Gerard is a friendly and likeable man who simply highlights that the property is losing money and wants to compare it to the one property that turns a profit. There's some blatant xenophobia at play as the two women protest that the Estonian manager must be up to something in order to operate the venue and afford an expensive car. Gerard never loses his cool despite digs at his own background as well.

Billed as a comedy, Castle Fallon has its moments but doesn't quite reach laugh-out-loud. It's unclear which party you're meant to sympathise with as initially there is empathy for the two older women who might lose the positions they've held for years. However, their underhand tactics to blackmail Gerard and racist and homophobic remarks make them quite unlikeable at times.

Castle Fallon is a pleasant way to spend an hour as the cast are great and there are a few interesting twists in the script.




RELATED STORIES - Scotland

1
AI Research Hub The New Real Launches New Magazine Photo
AI Research Hub The New Real Launches New Magazine

Artists and researchers explore and explain AI in one of the first of its kind magazine.

2
BORIS & SERGEYS CHRISTMAS CABARET is Coming to Assembly Roxy This Holiday Season Photo
BORIS & SERGEY'S CHRISTMAS CABARET is Coming to Assembly Roxy This Holiday Season

Boris & Sergey's Christmas Cabaret: A twisted adult puppetry show with a cast of cabaret delinquents. Catch it at Assembly Roxy in Edinburgh from 12-21 Dec.

3
Review: THE WONDERFUL WORLD OF DISSOCIA, New Athenaeum Theatre Photo
Review: THE WONDERFUL WORLD OF DISSOCIA, New Athenaeum Theatre

A playfully profane Alice in Wonderland-esque trip transforms into a profound psychological exploration in The Wonderful World of Dissocia at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland this week. The play's two acts are polarisingly different, offering an insightful perspective on the 'treatment' of mentally ill patients.

4
Theatre Royal, Glasgow Will Host Photography Exhibition By Singer-Songwriter Jerry Burns Photo
Theatre Royal, Glasgow Will Host Photography Exhibition By Singer-Songwriter Jerry Burns

 Throughout her time working in the theatre, she has photographed images which reflect the beauty, joy and emotion of life behind the scenes from her unique perspective 'in the wings'. These images will be presented at the Theatre Royal, Glasgow this December in an exhibition titled Girl in The Wings.

From This Author - Natalie O'Donoghue

Natalie has been covering for BroadwayWorld Scotland since 2013 and heads up the site's Edinburgh Festival Fringe coverage. Based in Glasgow, she covers as much as she can around Scotland and is a... Natalie O'Donoghue">(read more about this author)

Review: CASTLE FALLON, Oran Mor, GlasgowReview: CASTLE FALLON, Oran Mor, Glasgow
Review: PLINTH, Tramway Theatre, GlasgowReview: PLINTH, Tramway Theatre, Glasgow
Relaxed and Accessible Performances Across the UK This Festive SeasonRelaxed and Accessible Performances Across the UK This Festive Season
First Look at Wicked Tour Before Arriving in Edinburgh - Rehearsal ImagesFirst Look at Wicked Tour Before Arriving in Edinburgh - Rehearsal Images

Videos

Watch Alicia Keys Talk HELL'S KITCHEN on CBS SUNDAY MORNING Video
Watch Alicia Keys Talk HELL'S KITCHEN on CBS SUNDAY MORNING
Watch Timothée Chalamet Sing and Rap in SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Monologue Video
Watch Timothée Chalamet Sing and Rap in SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Monologue
Watch WICKED's Alyssa Fox Perform 'The Wizard and I' at the Empire State Building Video
Watch WICKED's Alyssa Fox Perform 'The Wizard and I' at the Empire State Building
View all Videos

Scotland SHOWS
Adam Flood: Remoulded in Scotland Adam Flood: Remoulded
Monkey Barrel Comedy (3/16-3/16)
Steve Bugeja: Self Doubt (I Think) in Scotland Steve Bugeja: Self Doubt (I Think)
Monkey Barrel Comedy (6/13-6/13)
Amy Gledhill: The Girl Before The Girl You Marry in Scotland Amy Gledhill: The Girl Before The Girl You Marry
Monkey Barrel Comedy (11/21-11/21)
Robin Morgan: Snip Snip, Bitch in Scotland Robin Morgan: Snip Snip, Bitch
Monkey Barrel Comedy (1/20-1/20)
Paddy Young: Hungry, Horny, Scared in Scotland Paddy Young: Hungry, Horny, Scared
Monkey Barrel Comedy (2/17-2/17)
Vittorio Angelone: Work In Progress in Scotland Vittorio Angelone: Work In Progress
Monkey Barrel Comedy (6/07-6/07)
Ed Byrne: Tragedy Plus Time in Scotland Ed Byrne: Tragedy Plus Time
Perth Theatre and Concert Hall (1/20-1/20)
Tom Ward: Burner (WIP) in Scotland Tom Ward: Burner (WIP)
Monkey Barrel Comedy (12/10-12/10)
Amy Matthews: I Feel Like I'm Made of Spiders in Scotland Amy Matthews: I Feel Like I'm Made of Spiders
Monkey Barrel Comedy (2/25-2/25)
Paddy McDonnell: Stories in Scotland Paddy McDonnell: Stories
Monkey Barrel Comedy (1/19-1/19)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You