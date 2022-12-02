Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Review: BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, King's Theatre, Glasgow

Review of the Beauty and the Beast pantomime at Glasgow's King's Theatre

Dec. 02, 2022  
Review: BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, King's Theatre, Glasgow

Review: BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, King's Theatre, Glasgow

This years offering for the King's Theatre annual pantomime is Beauty and the Beast. When an old beggar woman approaches a vain prince asking for shelter, he turns her away because of her haggared apperance. When she reveals herself to be a beautiful enchantress, he offers her help but it is too late and she curses him to live as a beast until he learns the meaning of true beauty.

Set in a magical town called Clydeside, we are introduced to the villagers by Shuggie (Darren Brownlie) and his lovely sister Belle (Blythe Jandoo) who is celebrating her birthday today. All she's asked for is a single rose and her brother heads to the castle grounds to get one for her. As with most pantomimes, the story kind of fades into the background as the (partially controlled) chaos ensures.

Mrs Potty (Elaine C Smith) and Jack Potty (Johnny Mac) are allowed to leave the castle one day a year to head into town and they return home to find that Shuggie has been imprisoned by the Beast for tresspassing.

The comedy trio are absolute dynamite and while their timing and rapport are perfect, the adlibs are what really makes the show. The children in the audience adore Johnny Mac and one of the biggest laughs of the night came from what I suspect might have been a genuine concussion... While the dynamic duo worked brilliantly together at the King's for years, it was the addition of the sensational Darren Brownlie in 2021 that was the real star on the top of the tree for me.

Yes, the Crossroads pantomimes are formulaic but the kids love it. Gags are recycled across the country and crop up year after year but they go down a treat. Crossroads aren't known for doing things by halves and there is always a big Act One finale which is completely nonsensical but altogether joyful.

There are original songs sitting alongside pop hits, the costume design is stunning and everything about the staging screams decadence. It's still all pure panto though and all the expect boos, cheers and 'its behind you's are there.

I've sat through many a panto with a big budget that has felt utterly souless so its not always a case of just throwing money at something to cash in for Christmas. Beauty and the Beast at the King's Theatre has so much heart alongside the spectacle and it is largely owed to their exceptional cast. Pure panto magic.

Photo credit: Richard Campbell




Review: PETER PAN AND WENDY, Pitlochry Festival Theatre Photo
Review: PETER PAN AND WENDY, Pitlochry Festival Theatre
What did our critic think of PETER PAN AND WENDY at Pitlochry Festival Theatre?
Cumbernauld Theatre Announces Spring/Summer 2023 Season Photo
Cumbernauld Theatre Announces Spring/Summer 2023 Season
Cumbernauld Theatre at Lanternhouse has announced its 2023 Spring/Summer season, with tickets now on sale for all productions.
Tron Theatre Announces Spring-Summer 2023 Programme Photo
Tron Theatre Announces Spring-Summer 2023 Programme
Tron Theatre has announced its Spring-Summer 2023 programme. Learn more about the lineup here!
BIG BURNS SUPPER Returns in 2023 With New Format and New Acts Photo
BIG BURNS SUPPER Returns in 2023 With New Format and New Acts
Dumfries's Loreburn Hall throws opens its doors like never before as Big Burns Supper returns in January with a new alternative in-person format for 'Le Haggis', an immersive theatrical party experience featuring a roster of talent and a brand-new soundtrack created by energetic trad folk group Ho-Ro and Dumfries Community Choir.

From This Author - Natalie O'Donoghue


Review: BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, King's Theatre, GlasgowReview: BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, King's Theatre, Glasgow
December 2, 2022

Dreaming of a happier life, the beautiful Belle finds herself transported to a cursed castle and held captive by a hideous beast. To her surprise, the castle is full of magical characters placed under a spell by an evil enchantress. Can Belle see beyond the monster and fall in love with her captor before the last petal falls from the enchanted rose? Or will the Beast’s selfishness cost him the world he once knew and the hand of the girl who has melted his heart?
Review: THE WONDERFUL WIZARD OF OZ, Tron TheatreReview: THE WONDERFUL WIZARD OF OZ, Tron Theatre
November 27, 2022

When a tornado rips through her home, Dorothy Blawna-Gale and her trusty dog Tronto, find themselves landed in the mystical land of Oz. To get back to their beloved home they must embark on a treacherous and lethal journey through all sorts of hilarious bampoterry.
Review: AN EDINBURGH CHRISTMAS CAROL, Lyceum TheatreReview: AN EDINBURGH CHRISTMAS CAROL, Lyceum Theatre
November 27, 2022

Writer and director Tony Cownie (The Venetian Twins, The Belle’s Stratagem) brings this famous festive story back to the city of its birth with a guest appearance from Edinburgh’s best-loved Victorian – Greyfriars Bobby! Join us on the snowy streets of the Old Town for a festive comedy as we revisit this celebrated Christmas tale of a miser redeemed.
UK Theatres Offering Relaxed Performances Over The Festive PeriodUK Theatres Offering Relaxed Performances Over The Festive Period
November 25, 2022

A selection of theatres that are offering relaxed performances of their shows over the festive period.
Interview: KT Tunstall on Touring, Making Unpopular Music and Bringing SAVING GRACE to the StageInterview: KT Tunstall on Touring, Making Unpopular Music and Bringing SAVING GRACE to the Stage
November 24, 2022

BroadwayWorld catches up with KT Tunstall to chat about bringing Saving Grace to the stage at Riverside Studios.
share