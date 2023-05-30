Review: ANNIE, King's Theatre, Glasgow

The ultimate comfort musical returns to Glasgow

By:
Shortlists for 2023 Critics' Awards for Theatre in Scotland AnnouncedIt’s a hard knock life, but Nikolai Foster’s Annie makes it better. The ultimate comfort musical has returned once again to Glasgow Kings and does not disappoint.

 

It is 1930s New York and determined redhead Annie longs to escape from Miss Hannigan’s gruelling orphanage to find her real parents. She is chosen to spend Christmas with big-shot billionaire Daddy Warbucks - things start looking up until the conniving Miss Hannigan hatches a plan to destroy Annie’s future.

 

Visually the play is spectacular – instead of kitchen-sink realism, we see this world through Annie’s playful 10-year-old eyes. Complimented by his vibrant costumes, Colin Richmond’s set is a massive jigsaw puzzle interspersed with New York street signs, maps, upside down teddy bears and doodles. Most characters wear a hint of red – after all, we all need a little bit of Annie in our lives. Nick Winston’s dance numbers further stretch the senses - kids and adults alike will never be bored. A stand-out was the song “N.Y.C” including dancing nuns, personified taxis, a large hot-dog cart, sailors, fruit-sellers and a trip to the theatre. 

 

Harlie Barthram presents her own version of Annie: she is cheeky, sassy and confident. Her energy never wavers and is complimented by the strong presence of the other orphan girls, particularly during the classic song “It’s the Hard Knock Life”. The adults in the play are purposeful caricatures – we see them as Annie does. Elaine C Smith’s Miss Hannigan is hilariously evil, money-obsessed, drunk and man-thirsty. Alex Bourne’s Daddy Warbucks is lovably gentle and paternal while Paul French’s Rooster is delectably evil. The story is child-friendly but cleverly includes adult humour – there’s something for everyone to enjoy!

 

Fully deserving of its standing ovation, Annie is worth catching this week.

 

Annie at King's Theatre Glasgow until 3 June

Photo Credit: Ambassador Theatre Group




