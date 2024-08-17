Review: A BOTTLE OF WINE AND PATSY CLINE, Oran Mor

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Back by popular demand, Morag Fullarton's play A Bottle of Wine and Patsy Cline has returned to the Oran Mor to delight audiences again.

This is so much more than a tribute show, it's a theatrical biography of one of the most iconic women in country music history. Frances Thorburn plays Patsy and takes us through her early life and career. Despite her childhood start in music, it wasn't until she was in her mid-20s that she finally got the opportunity to perform at the Opry.

While the songs are known to many perhaps not all of Patsy's story is as familiar to the audience and this show does a wonderful job of taking us through her personal life and career.

It might surprise some audiences to know Patsy's feelings on some of her biggest hits. When an industry boss lets her hear Walkin' After Midnight her response is a curt "I hate it". Thorburn perfectly portrays Cline's stubborn personality.

It's a great atmosphere in the auditorium and the audience are unable to stop themselves from singing along with the likes of "Sweet Dreams", "Two Cigarettes In An Ashtray" and of course, "Crazy". Frances Thorburn's voice definitely does justice to this icon of country music.

Although it's obviously all about Patsy, there is a strong supporting cast. One of Scotland's most versatile actors, Simon Donaldson takes on a number of roles and gets big laughs from the audiences with the number of personalities and mannerisms he takes on. Clare Waugh plays Patsy's mother, a talent scout and various other characters when needed. John Kielty steps in to portray more of the men in Patsy's life and Davie Holland is on steel guitar. It's a true ensemble piece and everyone works brilliantly together.

As is suggested in the show title, your ticket comes with a commemorative bottle of wine (red, white or rose) that can be collected on your way out of the theatre. A lovely finishing touch to an excellent evening.

