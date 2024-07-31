Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Rules Schmules - How To Be Jew-ISH comes to Edinburgh Fringe. Performances run from the 20-25 August at The Caves Just Out of the Box, with Just The Tonic, at 12pm.

Join Suzie Depreli for a heartfelt, humorous journey through the ups and downs of cultural identity

Suzie Depreli – not a typically Jewish name, is it? – brings you one woman's passive aggressive mission to educate the world about what it means to have an orthodox family that ate sausages, an Asian Catholic husband that uses more Yiddish words than her Nana, and celebrate Passover without believing in God. And that this is all ok! With original songs performed live and anecdotes that will have Jewish and Gentile audiences alike feeling like they were present for it all, this is how to be Jew-ish in Britain today.

Returning after a week’s run at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival 2023 to overwhelmingly positive reviews and encouragement to persevere despite the current climate in Britain and across the world, Rules Schmules highlights common misconceptions about Jewish culture that are addressed in a warm, lighthearted way through song, comedy, storytelling and commentary. Audience members are encouraged to relax, listen, laugh, sing along and not take anything too seriously in this delightful show. Suzie has just recently completed a run at the Brighton Fringe to packed audiences every night and rave reviews, as well as the newly formed Greater Manchester Fringe and Ware Town Fringe.

Suzie is a classically trained musician and songwriter who has married her heritage with her talent to bring her original songs to the stage through live performance.





