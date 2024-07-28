RIDING WITH THE KING: THE MUSIC OF ERIC CLAPTON Returns to Edinburgh Fringe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The jazz fusion spectacle returns to Edinburgh Festival Fringe with Eric Clapton's timeless melodies at The Jazz Bar.

Czech born jazz guitarist and Scottish Jazz Awards nominee Honza Kourimsky presents "Riding With The King: The Music of Eric Clapton," a captivating jazz fusion exploration of Clapton's iconic repertoire, taking place at The Jazz Bar during the Edinburgh Festival Fringe on the 11th, 13th, 19th, and 20th of August 2024, from 22:00 to 23:30 each night.

The show pays homage to Eric Clapton, a pioneer of blues rock music, and celebrates his enduring influence on contemporary blues rock, through an electrifying showcase of exceptional musicianship and improvisational brilliance. Kourimsky and his ensemble bring Clapton's timeless classics to life, promising an unforgettable experience for music enthusiasts and jazz aficionados alike. This year's return of "Riding With The King" delivers an immersive musical journey, reimagining Clapton's legendary compositions in a fresh and dynamic jazz fusion style.

Witness a fusion of talent that promises an evening of pure musical magic. "Riding With The King" brings together an ensemble of acclaimed talents, featuring Scottish Jazz Award nominee Joe Nichols on keys and harmonica, Michael Butcher on saxophone, Carter Skillicorn on drums, and Cameron Bradley on bass. In its debut year, the show featured the Scottish Jazz Awards nominee Rachel Lightobdy and the double-honored Georgia Cecile, recipient of the prestigious UK Jazz Act of the Year 2022 and UK Vocalist of the Year 2022 Jazz FM awards. This year will feature kitti, recipient of the 2020 & 2022 Best Vocalist at the Scottish Jazz Awards, and Best Female Breakthrough at the Scottish Music Awards 2020. The first two nights will feature Raymond Hon of the Edinburgh Symphony Orchestra.

Where: The Jazz Bar

Price: £15 full price, £13 concession

Dates: 11th, 13th, 19th, 20th of August 2024

Times: 22:00 until 23:30 each night

