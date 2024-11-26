RESTLESS NATIVES: THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Scottish Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A new stage musical of the iconic Scottish film Restless Natives will run at Perth Theatre from Thursday 24 April until Saturday 10 May before heading out on tour at selected Scottish venues including Macrobert Arts Centre, Stirling; His Majesty’s Theatre, Aberdeen; Eden Court Empire Theatre, Inverness; King’s Theatre, Glasgow. Tickets for Perth Theatre are on sale now. Tickets for further dates go on sale at 10am tomorrow – Wednesday 27 November.

Produced and directed by the same team who made the original 1985 film alongside co-producers Perth Theatre, Restless Natives: The Musical sees iconic characters the Clown and the Wolfman ride again in a new full stage musical continuing the enduring legacy of one of the films that paved the way for a boom of Scottish cinema.

Intrepid underdogs Ronnie and Will become Highland Highwaymen, holding up buses and winning international renown, fleecing tourists with charm and panache. Tour guide Margot believes these Robin Hood heroes can restore national pride, but the police are closing in. Will this be the end of the story - or the beginning of a legend?

Writers Ninian Dunnett, Michael Hoffman and Andy Paterson, with composer Tim Sutton, deliver a not-to-be-missed production inspired by Big Country songs and themes, designed to delight devotees of the original - and capture the hearts of a new generation.

This major new musical was announced by Big Country at their Return to Steeltown 40th anniversary gig in Perth Concert Hall on Friday 22 November with a specially created segment featuring Restless Natives cast member Kirsty MacLaren and an ensemble of voices from UHI Perth’s Musical Theatre course.

Big Country's Bruce Watson said: "In 1984 we recorded our second album, Steeltown - and started work on Restless Natives. The film has always been a big part of our lives and we love this new stage musical version."

For Ninian Dunnett “Big Country were so much of the magic of the film from the start, and to be with them again, launching a fantastic new version of our story for the 21st century – that’s a dream come true.”

On Wednesday 27 November, Ninian Dunnett joins Martin Compston and Gordon Smart on their Restless Natives podcast to formally announce details of next year's Scottish tour.

Perth Film Society will be showing a special screening of the original Restless Natives film in Perth Theatre’s Joan Knight Studio on Thursday 3 April.

Tour Dates

Perth Theatre, Perth

Tickets on sale now

Thu 24 Apr – Sat 10 May: Times vary

Macrobert Arts Centre, Stirling

Tickets on sale 10am Wednesday 27 November

Wed 14 May – Sat 17 May: Times vary

His Majesty’s Theatre, Aberdeen

Tickets on sale 10am Wednesday 27 November

Wed 21 May – Sat 24 May: Times vary

Eden Court Empire Theatre, Inverness

Tickets on sale 10am Wednesday 27 November

Thu 29 May – Sun 1 Jun: Times vary

King’s Theatre, Glasgow

Tickets on sale 10am Wednesday 27 November

Tue 24 Jun – Sat 28 Jun: Times vary

