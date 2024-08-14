QUEENZ DRAG ME TO THE DISCO Comes to Glasgow's King's Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



QUEENZ are back and bringing a brand-new show to the King's Theatre in Glasgow! Drag Me To The Disco sees the gals bring an electrifying, live vocal, drag-stravaganza to the theatre where Dancing Queenz and Disco Dreams collide!

After two years of touring the country, a run in London's West End, and accumulating countless 5-star reviews, Queenz has rapidly ascended as one of the world's most successful drag shows. Featuring more sequins and surprises than ever before, the gals are ready to slay and serve the ultimate celebration of powerhouse popstars & dazzling disco divas.

According to show creator and producer, David Griego, “QUEENZ is that night out we all need once in a while! Not only will the cast have you gobsmacked with their incredible live vocals, but the electric atmosphere they create really will blow you away!“

Flying their rainbow-coloured flag high in the sky, this sassy supergroup consisting of five fabulous divas, Bella Du-Ball, Dior Montay, Candy Caned, Billie Eyelash and ZeZe Van Cartier* not only serve up a night of sass and singalongs but also a huge dollop of heart, as their message of love, equality and acceptance shines bright throughout their glittery performance.

Craig Colley AKA Billie Eyelash said: “We are overjoyed by the glowing 5-star reviews, celebrity followers and thousands of adoring (somewhat scary) superfans that we've amassed up and down the country over the last 3 years. Drag Queens really do come in all shapes and sizes, but if you want to see some hilarious, stupidly talented, beautiful and of course humble ones, Queenz really is the show for you.

