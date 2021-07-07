Pitlochry Festival Theatre Will Premiere A NIGHT BY THE RIVER TAY Beginning This Month

Starting on Wednesday 14 July and performing on just 10 dates over five weeks, Pitlochry Festival Theatre will premiere A Night by the River Tay, a series of live performances of their hugely successful online project, Shades of Tay - our Love letter to Scotland, written by some of Scotland's best-known playwrights.

Performed in Pitlochry Festival Theatre's spectacular, open-air amphitheatre from 14 July - Sept 3, A Night by the River Tay will feature new works from Peter Arnott, Hannah Lavery, Douglas Maxwell, Linda McLean, Martin McCormick, Chinonyerem Odimba, Michael John O'Neil, Ellie Stewart and Morna Young.

Inspired by the River Tay and its surrounding landscape - including Scotland's multi-award-winning, world-renowned outdoor extravaganza, The Enchanted Forest, with whom these commissions were in partnership - the nine works were originally performed last year as audio dramas, podcasts, short films.

Each piece will be performed by The Wind in the Willow's cast members Jane McCarry (Isa Drennan in Still Game, BBC Scotland, and Granny Murray in Me Too! CBBC); Colin McCredie (Taggart, ITV and River City, BBC Scotland); Alicia McKenzie (Quality Street, Northern Broadsides and Blonde Bombshells of 1943, Pitlochry Festival Theatre) and Ali Watt (Blithe Spirit and A Christmas Carol, Pitlochry Festival Theatre).

Elizabeth Newman, Artistic Director of Pitlochry Festival Theatre said:

"We are so excited to produce A Night by the River Tay, which is a selection of the new writing we commissioned at the start of the Coronavirus pandemic. The audience will get the chance to experience nine of these wonderful new works live.

"We felt this group of writings would really benefit from being performed outdoors in our new amphitheatre. They are moving, beautiful and a genuine celebration of nature. I feel so passionately that we produce new work for audiences, and this group of writers are wonderful.

"We look forward to our 70th Anniversary Ensemble performing them for audiences this summer, and all of this has been made possible by our partnership with the Scottish Episcopal Churches and the unrelenting work of Rev. Liz Baker. Her drive and energy to make things happen for the local area has meant lots of brilliant community artwork has also taken place during this difficult time."

Pitlochry Festival also recognised booking an event is different just now. So, they're keeping things flexible so audiences can book for summer with the confidence that if plans change, their tickets and money can too. They will honour no-hassle refunds and exchanges for any reason (including the weather!) if it is requested at least 24 hours before the performance time. Each performance's capacity is limited for a safe, socially distanced, outdoor event.

A Night by the River Tay will have just 10 performances in the open-air Amphitheatre at Pitlochry Festival Theatre, between 14 July and 3 September at 7pm.

For tickets and further information visit www.pitlochryfestivaltheatre.com