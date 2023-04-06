Pitlochry Festival Theatre Announce 2023 Ensemble

Pitlochry Festival Theatre has announced its Ensemble for the 2023 season, which runs between May and late September this summer.

Pitlochry Festival Theatre's exciting 19-strong Ensemble will feature John Michie (DI Robbie Ross in Taggart and Karl Munro in Coronation Street, both on ITV and Guy Self in Holby City, BBC); Kirsty Stuart (Adventures with the Painted People and Faith Healer, Pitlochry Festival Theatre, Othello, Frantic Assembly, Call The Midwife, BBC and Shetland, BBC Scotland); Sally Reid (PC Sarah Fletcher in Scot Squad, BBC Scotland and Shirley Valentine, Pitlochry Festival Theatre); Shona White (Jack Absolute Flies Again, National Theatre, Mamma Mia!, West End and Merrily We Roll Along, Donmar Warehouse); Benny Young (Monarch of the Glen; Pitlochry Festival Theatre, Brian Dunkley in Coronation Street, ITV; Shetland, BBC as well as appearing in the Oscar winning films Chariots of Fire and Out of Africa (opposite Robert Redford and Meryl Streep) Nalini Chetty (Cyrano, Citizens Theatre/NTS, Zinnie Hassoun in River City, BBC and will shortly be seen in Gregory Burke's new ITV Drama Six-Four); Blythe Jandoo (The Maggie Wall and Sunshine on Leith, Pitlochry Festival Theatre and A Mother's Song: A New Folk Musical, Macrobert Arts Centre); Matthew Trevannion (War Horse, National Theatre, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night, West End and Othello, Frantic Assembly); Patricia Panther (Peter Pan and Wendy, Pitlochry Festival Theatre and Orphans and Glasgow Girls, National Theatre of Scotland) and Deirdre Davis (Eileen Donachie in River City, BBC Scotland and Monarch of The Glen, Pitlochry Festival Theatre).

The ensemble will also feature Matthew Churcher (Animal Farm, National Tour/Fiery Angel & Birmingham Rep, Peter Pan, National Theatre/Bristol Old Vic and White Teeth, Kiln Theatre); Oliver Cookson (Hay Fever and Travels with my Aunt, Assembly Roxy); Rachael McAllister (Little Women and A Christmas Carol, Pitlochry Festival Theatre); Keith Macpherson (Sunshine on Leith, Pitlochry Festival Theatre, Waiting for Godot, Citizens Theatre and Stan and Ollie, BBC Films); Robbie Scott (Peter Pan and Wendy, Pitlochry Festival Theatre); Marc Small (TV credits include The IT Crowd, Jonathan Creek and recently appeared in the Amazon Prime film The People We Hate At The Wedding with Ben Platt); Ben Stock (Grease and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, West End and A Chorus of Disapproval and Hello Dolly, Pitlochry Festival Theatre); Joseph Tweedale (The Meaning of Zong, Bristol Old Vic and The Rise and Fall of Little Voice, Theatre Clwyd); Jack Ward (Bridgerton, Netflix); Trudy Ward (As You Like It, Jupiter Theatre) and Kristin Weichen Wong (Field- Something For The Future Now, Edinburgh International Festival).

Festival Theatre's Artistic Director Elizabeth Newman said about the talented Ensemble:

"It has been an inspiring experience bringing together the Summer season Ensemble this year. We are thrilled to share the news of all the talented people who are coming to Pitlochry for the first time as well as some brilliant returning collaborators. We did a big open call again this year. And two of our wonderful ensemble members came from the open-call self-tape process and several others came from the Spotlight open process too.

Every member of the Ensemble offers different skills and experiences to the season, which I am sure will help us to make rich and thrilling work for our audiences to enjoy. The actors in our Ensemble continue to be the life blood of the season and their hard work always has a profound effect on audiences and delights all our visitors."

Running from 19 May until 30 September, the 2023 season Ensemble will feature in revivals of the legendary musical Gypsy (19 May - 30 September) and Tennessee Williams' masterpiece A Streetcar Named Desire (2 June - 30 September), the Scottish première of Emma Rice's acclaimed stage adaptation of Noël Coward's screenplay for the film Brief Encounter (16 June-29 September); Peter Arnott's new play Group Portrait In A Summer Landscape (25 August - 28 September), co-produced by Pitlochry Festival Theatre with the Royal Lyceum Theatre Edinburgh and directed by The Lyceum's Artistic Director David Greig and the première of acclaimed Scottish playwright Isla Cowan's (She Wolf, Edinburgh Festival Fringe) new play To The Bone (18 August-29 September).

The Ensemble will also feature the première of Elizabeth Newman's new adaptation of Frances Hodgson Burnett's much-loved classic story The Secret Garden (7 July-19 August) and the return of the Theatre's acclaimed productions of Martin McCormick's The Maggie Wall (9-28 June) and Sherlock Holmes: A Study in Lipstick, Ketchup and Blood (1-22 September), Lesley Hart's adaptation of Arthur Conan Doyle's 1887 classic Sherlock Holmes adventure A Study in Scarlet.

