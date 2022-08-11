Photos: The Cast of Edinburgh Fringe Show CLASSIC! Visits National Library of Scotland

The cast of Edinburgh Fringe show Classic! enjoyed a visit to The National Library of Scotland this week. The show sees the cast perform 42 classic novels in 60 minutes. The library holds many rare first editions of books that are featured in the show as well as handwritten letters by Jane Austen and Robert Louis Stevenson.

In the pictures cast members Louis Blair, Althea Burey, Amy Gavin, Robin Simpson and Gareth Tempest can be seen examining the rare books and letters. The Library, on George IV Bridge in Edinburgh's old town, owns countless literary treasures and artefacts

Classic! is the debut Fringe show from Manchester's Award-winning Hope Mill Theatre. The comic play sees a cast of six race through a multitude of classic novels in 60 minutes. At lightning speed and utilising multiple costume changes, Classic! races its audience from Black Beauty to Wuthering Heights via Moby Dick, Treasure Island, and many, many more ...

The show can be seen daily at Pleasance One in the Courtyard at 14.40 until 29 August https://www.pleasance.co.uk/event/classic#overview