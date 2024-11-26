Photos: OOR WULLIE: THE MUSICAL At Dundee Rep Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Oor Wullie: The Musical returns to Dundee Rep Theatre this festive season. Scotland's cheekiest, spiky-haired scamp is bursting back onto the scene this Christmas in a fun-packed musical adventure! Check out photos from the show.

Join Wullie, Primrose, Boab, Soapy Soutar, Wee Eck, and the gang for a fun-filled show that brings Scotland’s most beloved comic strip to life on stage.

In collaboration with the award-winning writing team Noisemaker, Oor Wullie: The Musical returns in an all-new, reimagined production. Packed with catchier tunes and cheekier capers, Wullie’s latest adventure promises more fun than ever. Even after 85 years, he’s still Oor Wullie! Your Wullie! A'body's Wullie! Och, dinnae miss oot on the fun—grab your pals an' snag yer tickets noo fer anither Rep Christmas ye'll never forget!

More details available: https://dundeerep.co.uk/events/oor-wullie

Photo Credit: Tommy Ga-Ken Wan 2024



Kyle Gardiner, RoMaya Jey

Grant McIntyre, Elliot McLean, Kyle Gardiner, RoMaya Jey, Taqi Nazeer & Beth Robb Adams

Kyle Gardiner

Kyle Gardiner

Kyle Gardiner, RoMaya Jey & Taqi Nazeer

Mairi Barclay

Antony Strachan, Grant McIntyre, Bailey Newsome, Elliot McLean, Kyle Gardiner, Taqi Nazeer, RoMaya Jey & Beth Robb Adams

Beth Robb Adams, Kyle Gardiner & Ann Louise Ross

Bailey Newsome, Kyle Gardiner, Grant McIntyre & Elliot McLean

Bailey Newsome, Elliot McLean, Kyle Gardiner, RoMaya Jey, Grant McIntyre, Antony Strachan, Taqi Nazeer & Beth Robb Adams

Beth Robb Adams, Kyle Gardiner & RoMaya Jey

Beth Robb Adams, Kyle Gardiner & RoMaya Jey

Comments