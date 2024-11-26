News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: OOR WULLIE: THE MUSICAL At Dundee Rep Theatre

The production runs through Monday 30 December.

By: Nov. 26, 2024
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Oor Wullie: The Musical returns to Dundee Rep Theatre this festive season. Scotland's cheekiest, spiky-haired scamp is bursting back onto the scene this Christmas in a fun-packed musical adventure! Check out photos from the show. 

LATEST NEWS

Review: PETER PANTO AND THE INCREDIBLE STINKERBELL, Tron Theatre
Photos: OOR WULLIE: THE MUSICAL At Dundee Rep Theatre
Beyond Van Gogh Adds Aberdeen Dates for 2025
RESTLESS NATIVES: THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Scottish Tour

Join Wullie, Primrose, Boab, Soapy Soutar, Wee Eck, and the gang for a fun-filled show that brings Scotland’s most beloved comic strip to life on stage. 

In collaboration with the award-winning writing team Noisemaker, Oor Wullie: The Musical returns in an all-new, reimagined production. Packed with catchier tunes and cheekier capers, Wullie’s latest adventure promises more fun than ever. Even after 85 years, he’s still Oor Wullie! Your Wullie! A'body's Wullie! Och, dinnae miss oot on the fun—grab your pals an' snag yer tickets noo fer anither Rep Christmas ye'll never forget! 

More details available: https://dundeerep.co.uk/events/oor-wullie

Photo Credit: Tommy Ga-Ken Wan 2024

Photos: OOR WULLIE: THE MUSICAL At Dundee Rep Theatre Image
Kyle Gardiner, RoMaya Jey

Photos: OOR WULLIE: THE MUSICAL At Dundee Rep Theatre Image
Grant McIntyre, Elliot McLean, Kyle Gardiner, RoMaya Jey, Taqi Nazeer & Beth Robb Adams

Photos: OOR WULLIE: THE MUSICAL At Dundee Rep Theatre Image
Kyle Gardiner

Photos: OOR WULLIE: THE MUSICAL At Dundee Rep Theatre Image
Kyle Gardiner

Photos: OOR WULLIE: THE MUSICAL At Dundee Rep Theatre Image
Kyle Gardiner, RoMaya Jey & Taqi Nazeer

Photos: OOR WULLIE: THE MUSICAL At Dundee Rep Theatre Image
Mairi Barclay

Photos: OOR WULLIE: THE MUSICAL At Dundee Rep Theatre Image
Antony Strachan, Grant McIntyre, Bailey Newsome, Elliot McLean, Kyle Gardiner, Taqi Nazeer, RoMaya Jey & Beth Robb Adams

Photos: OOR WULLIE: THE MUSICAL At Dundee Rep Theatre Image
Beth Robb Adams, Kyle Gardiner & Ann Louise Ross

Photos: OOR WULLIE: THE MUSICAL At Dundee Rep Theatre Image
Bailey Newsome, Kyle Gardiner, Grant McIntyre & Elliot McLean

Photos: OOR WULLIE: THE MUSICAL At Dundee Rep Theatre Image
Bailey Newsome, Elliot McLean, Kyle Gardiner, RoMaya Jey, Grant McIntyre, Antony Strachan, Taqi Nazeer & Beth Robb Adams

Photos: OOR WULLIE: THE MUSICAL At Dundee Rep Theatre Image
Beth Robb Adams, Kyle Gardiner & RoMaya Jey

Photos: OOR WULLIE: THE MUSICAL At Dundee Rep Theatre Image
Beth Robb Adams, Kyle Gardiner & RoMaya Jey




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Watch Next on Stage



Videos