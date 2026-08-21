Photos: NOTHING PERSONAL to Make UK Debut at Edinburgh Fringe

NEW! Scotland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Scotland & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Following a sold-out run in the Dublin Fringe Festival 2025, Nothing Personal will make its UK debut at the Edinburgh Fringe 2026. Nothing Personal is a fourth-wall-breaking one-woman show that follows the character Megan, a struggling comedian who discovers that audiences love bad date stories and makes it her mission to go on as many bad dates as possible. Check out photos below!

Megan mines disastrous dates for laughs - until an unexpected real romantic connection in a toilet cubicle forces her to choose between ruthless ambition and genuine love. Blurring the boundaries of theatre and comedy, Irish comedian Ally Ryan exposes the costs of success with sharp writing, clever wit and lots of heart. Get ready for the worst second-hand embarrassment ever.

Nothing Personal shines a light on misogyny in comedy - think When Harry Met Sally meets Fleabag.

Photo Credit: Izzy Hamilton



Ally Ryan

Ally Ryan

Ally Ryan

Ally Ryan

Ally Ryan

Get Broadway News on WhatsApp Receive the latest updates, breaking news, and exclusive coverage from Broadway directly in WhatsApp.

Need more Scotland Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming