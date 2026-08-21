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Photos: NOTHING PERSONAL to Make UK Debut at Edinburgh Fringe

Written and performed by Ally Ryan, the show follows a comedian mining bad dates for laughs at Gilded Balloon Patter House.

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Following a sold-out run in the Dublin Fringe Festival 2025, Nothing Personal will make its UK debut at the Edinburgh Fringe 2026. Nothing Personal is a fourth-wall-breaking one-woman show that follows the character Megan, a struggling comedian who discovers that audiences love bad date stories and makes it her mission to go on as many bad dates as possible. Check out photos below!

Megan mines disastrous dates for laughs - until an unexpected real romantic connection in a toilet cubicle forces her to choose between ruthless ambition and genuine love. Blurring the boundaries of theatre and comedy, Irish comedian Ally Ryan exposes the costs of success with sharp writing, clever wit and lots of heart. Get ready for the worst second-hand embarrassment ever.

Nothing Personal shines a light on misogyny in comedy - think When Harry Met Sally meets Fleabag.

Photo Credit: Izzy Hamilton

Photos: NOTHING PERSONAL to Make UK Debut at Edinburgh Fringe Image


Ally Ryan

Photos: NOTHING PERSONAL to Make UK Debut at Edinburgh Fringe Image


Ally Ryan

Photos: NOTHING PERSONAL to Make UK Debut at Edinburgh Fringe Image


Ally Ryan

Photos: NOTHING PERSONAL to Make UK Debut at Edinburgh Fringe Image


Ally Ryan

Photos: NOTHING PERSONAL to Make UK Debut at Edinburgh Fringe Image


Ally Ryan

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