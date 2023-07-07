Photos: First Look at New National Theatre Of Scotland's THROWN

The production will embark on a tour of Highland Games locations and community halls in the North and West of Scotland.

By: Jul. 07, 2023

Thrown is a punchy and playful new production inspired by Scottish Backhold Wrestling, by fresh new writer Nat McCleary. The production will embark on a tour of Highland Games locations and community halls in the North and West of Scotland from 03 July before opening at the Edinburgh International Festival in 2023 from 03 to 27 August 2023. 

Check out all new photos below!

Featuring a diverse inter-generational all-female cast, Thrown celebrates this uniquely Scottish cultural phenomenon, telling the story of Glasgow’s most unlikely backhold wrestling team. 

Five wildly different women gather in the muddy fields of the Highland Games circuit to compete in the obscure art of Backhold wrestling. The pearls are off, influencer video posted, 'Gucci' bag from the barras set aside as the bold beginners attempt to become a team and win the championship. But nothing will prepare them for the competition that could stop them taking home the trophy – each other. 

Can there be unity with diversity? Thrown gets to grips with identity and belonging in Scotland, challenging contemporary notions of Scottishness.  

Scottish Backhold is a style of folk wrestling originating in Scotland. It is one of the traditional tests of strength and guile at the Highland Games. Thrown will embody the physicality and passion at the heart of the sport.  

Tour Dates

2 July at 7.30pm Victoria Hall, Dunblane 

6 July at 6.30pm Queen's Hall, Dunoon  

08 July at 7.30pm Victoria Halls, Helensburgh 

12 July at 7.30pm Victoria & Albert Hall, Ballater 

15 July at 7:00pm Woodside Community Centre, Aberdeen 

18 - 19 July at 7.30pm Mull Theatre, Tobermory, Isle of Mull 

22 July at 7.30pm Rockfield Centre, Oban 

26 July at 7.30pm Birnam Arts, Dunkeld 

28 July at 7.30pm Gathering Hall, Portree, Isle of Skye 

03 to 27 August 2023 Edinburgh International Festival (Traverse Theatre) 

Photo Credit: Julie Howden

Chloe-Ann Tylor, Adiza Shardow

Chloe-Ann Tylor

Adiza Shardow, Lesley Hart, Ef Agwele, Chloe-Ann Tylor

Ef Agwele, Adiza Shardow

Adiza Shardow, Chloe-Ann Tylor, Ef Agwele, Maureen Carr

Lesley Hart, Adiza Shardow, Chloe-Ann Tylor, Ef Agwele, Maureen Carr

Chloe-Ann Tylor, Maureen Carr, Ef Agwele, Adiza Shardow

Chloe-Ann Tylor, Maureen Carr, Ef Agwele, Adiza Shardow

Ef Agwele, Chloe-Ann Tylor

Lesley Hart

Maureen Carr, Chloe-Ann Tylor, Lesley Hart, Ef Agwele

Chloe-Ann Tylor

Lesley Hart

Maureen Carr, Chloe-Ann Tylor, Adiza Shardow, Ef Agwele, Lesley Hart

Lesley Hart, Adiza Shardow, Chloe-Ann Tylor, Ef Agwele, Maureen Carr

Adiza Shardow, Lesley Hart, Ef Agwele, Chloe-Ann Tylor

Adiza Shardow, Chloe-Ann Tylor, Lesley Hart, Ef Agwele, Maureen Carr

Maureen Carr



