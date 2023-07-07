Photos: First Look at New National Theatre Of Scotland's THROWN

The production will embark on a tour of Highland Games locations and community halls in the North and West of Scotland.
Thrown is a punchy and playful new production inspired by Scottish Backhold Wrestling, by fresh new writer Nat McCleary. The production will embark on a tour of Highland Games locations and community halls in the North and West of Scotland from 03 July before opening at the Edinburgh International Festival in 2023 from 03 to 27 August 2023.
Featuring a diverse inter-generational all-female cast, Thrown celebrates this uniquely Scottish cultural phenomenon, telling the story of Glasgow’s most unlikely backhold wrestling team.
Five wildly different women gather in the muddy fields of the Highland Games circuit to compete in the obscure art of Backhold wrestling. The pearls are off, influencer video posted, 'Gucci' bag from the barras set aside as the bold beginners attempt to become a team and win the championship. But nothing will prepare them for the competition that could stop them taking home the trophy – each other.
Can there be unity with diversity? Thrown gets to grips with identity and belonging in Scotland, challenging contemporary notions of Scottishness.
Scottish Backhold is a style of folk wrestling originating in Scotland. It is one of the traditional tests of strength and guile at the Highland Games. Thrown will embody the physicality and passion at the heart of the sport.
2 July at 7.30pm Victoria Hall, Dunblane
6 July at 6.30pm Queen's Hall, Dunoon
08 July at 7.30pm Victoria Halls, Helensburgh
12 July at 7.30pm Victoria & Albert Hall, Ballater
15 July at 7:00pm Woodside Community Centre, Aberdeen
18 - 19 July at 7.30pm Mull Theatre, Tobermory, Isle of Mull
22 July at 7.30pm Rockfield Centre, Oban
26 July at 7.30pm Birnam Arts, Dunkeld
28 July at 7.30pm Gathering Hall, Portree, Isle of Skye
03 to 27 August 2023 Edinburgh International Festival (Traverse Theatre)
Photo Credit: Julie Howden
Chloe-Ann Tylor, Adiza Shardow
Chloe-Ann Tylor
Adiza Shardow, Lesley Hart, Ef Agwele, Chloe-Ann Tylor
Ef Agwele, Adiza Shardow
Adiza Shardow, Chloe-Ann Tylor, Ef Agwele, Maureen Carr
Lesley Hart, Adiza Shardow, Chloe-Ann Tylor, Ef Agwele, Maureen Carr
Chloe-Ann Tylor, Maureen Carr, Ef Agwele, Adiza Shardow
Chloe-Ann Tylor, Maureen Carr, Ef Agwele, Adiza Shardow
Ef Agwele, Chloe-Ann Tylor
Lesley Hart
Maureen Carr, Chloe-Ann Tylor, Lesley Hart, Ef Agwele
Chloe-Ann Tylor
Lesley Hart
Maureen Carr, Chloe-Ann Tylor, Adiza Shardow, Ef Agwele, Lesley Hart
Lesley Hart, Adiza Shardow, Chloe-Ann Tylor, Ef Agwele, Maureen Carr
Adiza Shardow, Lesley Hart, Ef Agwele, Chloe-Ann Tylor
Adiza Shardow, Chloe-Ann Tylor, Lesley Hart, Ef Agwele, Maureen Carr
Maureen Carr
