Photos: DEAR BILLY Hits The Road As Scottish Tour Begins

National Theatre of Scotland presents DEAR BILLY- A Love Letter to the Big Yin From the People of Scotland, written by Gary McNair, directed by Joe Douglas. See photos from the production.

Music performed and composed by Simon Liddell and Jill O’Sullivan, Set and Costume designed by Claire Halleran Lighting design by Kate Bonney and Simon Hayes, touring Scotland until 24 June 2023.

There’s a guy. You know him. You know…big hair, wee beard, glasses, talks like that. You know? You know. The guy…The Big Yin.

Billy Connolly needs no introduction. He is a national treasure. From the shipyards of the Clydeside to his trailblazing and extraordinary stage and movie exploits, he is woven into Scottish culture. Everyone has a Billy Story.

An expert team of story gatherers has created a collection of these moving and hilarious tales. Gary McNair, one of Scotland’s best theatre makers, has turned these stories into a special show celebrating the Big Yin and what he means to the people of Scotland.

Dear Billy is a unique touring production that will evolve on the road. It will travel the length and breadth of Scotland, visiting local theatres, art and community centres, building up to a final run at the Kings Theatre in Glasgow. The production was announced last year to mark Billy Connolly’s 80th birthday year.

Gary is hitting the road with musicians, collecting more stories from audience members which may become woven into the show as the tour progresses.

Each show offers a unique chance to audiences, to laugh, sing, and celebrate the man and the legend.

Dear Billy is written and performed by leading Scottish theatre-maker Gary McNair, who work has been celebrated on the international stage and directed by Joe Douglas (The Cheviot, The Stag and the Black Black Oil). Musicians joining Gary on the road will be Simon Liddell and Jill O’Sullivan.

Touring to East Kilbride Arts Centre Tues 30 May; Heart of Hawick Fri 2 June; Theatre Royal Dumfries Sat 3 June; Lyth Arts Centre Tues 6 June & Wed 7 June; Strathpeffer Pavilion Thurs 8 June; Nairn Community & Arts Centre Fri 9 June; Byre Theatre, St Andrews Sat 10 June; Lanternhouse, Cumbernauld Wed 14 June; Barrfields Pavilion, Largs Fri 16 June; Dunoon Burgh Hall Sat 17 June; Perth Theatre Tue 20 June; Kings Theatre Glasgow Thurs 22 to Sat 24 June.