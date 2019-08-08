Photo Flash: First Look at Alex Gwyther's RIPPED at Edinburgh Festival Fringe

Writer and actor Alex Gwyther, working in collaboration with the voluntary organisation Survivors Manchester, will be thrusting male trauma and modern masculinity into the spotlight in his new play Ripped at this year's Edinburgh Festival Fringe. When Alex began devising the one-man play he wanted his portrayal to be as honest, accurate and respectful as possible. He approached Survivors Manchester, who were keen to work in collaboration to ensure its authenticity and relevance. The resulting play, Ripped, premières at Underbelly, Cowgate, from 1-25 August.

Ripped focuses on Jack's journey of self-recovery after being raped by a stranger in an unprovoked attack. Blaming himself for the attack, he moves away and transforms himself into what he believes is a 'real man'. The play follows his journey to fit in with a new crowd of friends, whilst desperately trying to keep a lid on his past and hoping no one finds out. It is a story which examines why so many rape cases go unreported, breaks the stigma attached to male rape and explores the pressures put on young men today to conform to outdated ideals of what a man should be.

Ripped plays Underbelly Cowgate, 1-25 (exc.12) August 1pm http://www.underbellyedinburgh.co.uk.

London previews at The Actors Centre on 22 and 23 July at 8pm: https://www.tristanbatestheatre.co.uk/whats-on/ripped

Photo Credit: Pamela Raith



Alex Gwyther

Alex Gwyther

Alex Gwyther

Alex Gwyther





