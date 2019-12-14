Photo Flash: Edinburgh Celebrates COMMUNITY CHRISTMAS

With Christmas just around the corner, the Edinburgh's Christmas magic is heading out and shining a special light on the capital's community spirit with Community Christmas, which began on 11 December!

Check out photos from one of the events below!

Community Christmas is a free, family-friendly celebration which brings local communities across Edinburgh together to spread festive cheer in their local neighbourhood! Presented in collaboration with Double Take Projections, Community Christmas sees 12 buildings over 12 consecutive nights, across all four of Edinburgh's localities, come alive for one night only each with festive projections. To accompany the special projections, each event features a different local choir performing some of the best-loved festive tunes and carols such as Dear Santa, Silent Night, Jingle Bells and Rocking around the Christmas Tree.

Photo Credit: Ian Georgeson



Abbeyhill Primary School Choir

Lexi Houston and Maya Gmys

Ali Morris and son Callum

Ann and Dave Pratt with kids Otis, Lenny

Gail Gleeson and Karen Ridgewell

Liam and Lisa Tansey

Andrew Gleeson with daughter Zoey





