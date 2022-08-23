Perth Theatre and Dundee Rep Collaborate on 'DON QUIXOTE - Man of Clackmannanshire' Next Month

Perth Theatre and Dundee Rep are collaborating this autumn to bring brand-new 'coming of old age' comedy DON QUIXOTE - Man of Clackmannanshire to their respective stages.

Written by Ben Lewis and directed by Perth Theatre's Artistic Director Lu Kemp, DON QUIXOTE - Man of Clackmannanshire is a riotous reimagining of the classic tale of a Knight errant set in modern-day Scotland, complete with 80's power ballads - flamenco-style!

The play opens at Dundee Rep Theatre on Saturday 24 September and runs until Saturday 15 October, before moving to Perth Theatre from Tuesday 25 October until Saturday 5 November.

Don has sat too long in front of his TV absorbing the mass of content from his flickering screen - sea levels and populations rising, politicians groping each other in back corridors... He has had enough. What the world needs is a hero, and Don is the man for the job. Accompanied by his trusty squire (his verbally incontinent nephew Sandy) Don saddles up his mobility scooter and sets forth to right all wrongs. His freewheeling adventure takes him through the pedestrianised town centres, traffic islands, Wetherspoons and wind farms of contemporary Scotland, before being dragged home to face his greatest nemesis: a social care needs assessment.

Familiar Perth Theatre face, the veteran Scottish actor Benny Young (The Seafarer, Moonlight and Magnolias, Aladdin) plays the role of Don with River City's Sean Connor, playing Sandy. Dundee Rep Ensemble members Emily Winter and Irene Macdougall and Nicole Sawyerr (Aladdin) complete the stellar cast. Design is by Karen Tennent with musical direction, composition and sound design by flamenco musicians Paddy Anderson and Pablo Dominguez.

Commenting on the co-production, Lu Kemp said:

"Cervantes Don Quixote, Man of La Mancha, finds new life in Clackmannanshire as an ageing man attempts to become the hero the world needs. The gloriously anarchic comedy, complete with flamenco accompaniment, explores how we hold on to our freedom as we age, and how we keep those we love safe. As a director I'm fascinated by Don Quixote, a man who slips out of our confusing modern reality and into a more exciting world, a simpler world, of heroes and villains. I deeply relate to Don's desire to live an epic life, full of adventure. I hope the audience will be torn - joining Sandy, Don's nephew, in wanting to keep Don safe, and also cheering Don on, wanting to see him live out his greatest fantasies."

Liam Sinclair, Executive Director & Joint CEO Dundee Rep and Scottish Dance Theatre said:

"We are so excited to be welcoming this amazingly talented cast to Dundee Rep and to be working with Perth Theatre on what is one of the key highlights of our 2022/23 season. Director Lu Kemp, writer Ben Lewis and the whole team have crafted such a unique reimagining of this classic story, beautifully relevant to contemporary audiences, and we can't wait to share it with you in September."