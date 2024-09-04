PRIDE AND PREJUDICE* (*SORT OF) Returns To Glasgow in March 2205

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Theatre Royal, Glasgow has announced that a new production of Pride and Prejudice*(*Sort Of) directed by its writer, Isobel Mcarthur will be returning to Glasgow in March 2025. McArthur won both an Evening Standard Award and Olivier Award for her work writing and performing in the original West End production of the show, an unprecedented achievement for a young female writer to jointly win these two prestigious awards.

Pride and Prejudice*(*Sort Of) comes back to Glasgow as part of a tour visiting Newcastle, Northampton, Chelmsford, Wolverhampton, Nottingham, Shrewsbury, York, Guildford, Poole, Sheffield, Malvern, Plymouth, Birmingham, Richmond, Oxford, Salford, Bath, Aberdeen, Canterbury, Lichfield, Leeds and Southampton where tickets are now on sale, with other dates still to be announced.

The cast for this new production includes; from Glasgow, Eleanor Kane (Medium Alison in Fun Home at the Young Vic, and Hex at The National Theatre, London) as Anne and Christine Steel (A Midsummer Night's Dream at the Scottish National Orchestra) as Clara, Jane Bennet, and Lady Catherine de Burgh. From Cork, Emma Rose Creaner whose previous credits include (Peter Pan at The Gate Theatre, Dublin and Tartuffe at The Abbey Theatre, Dublin) as role as Tillie, Charlotte Lucas, Charles Bingley and Miss Bingley;, Mary Bennet, Lydia Bennet and Mr Gardiner; from Brighton, Rhianna McGreevy (The Winter's Tale, Shakespeare's Globe) as Flo, Mrs Bennet and Fitzwilliam Darcy and from Ilford, Naomi Preston Low (Further Than the Furthest Thing at the Minack Theatre, Cornwall, and The Wind and The Rain at the Finborough Theatre) as Effie and Elizabeth Bennet. Also joining the company; from Washington, Tyne and Wear Isobel Donkin; from Newcastle, via Portsmouth, Susie Barrett; and from Frodsham, is Georgia Firth.

This is a unique and audacious retelling of Jane Austen's classic love story. Men, money and microphones will be fought over in this irreverent but affectionate adaptation where the stakes couldn't be higher when it comes to romance. The show features a string of pop classics including Young Hearts Run Free, Will You Love Me Tomorrow and You're So Vain. It's the 1800s. It's party time. Let the ruthless matchmaking begin.

