POP OFF, MICHELANGELO! Comes to Edinburgh Fringe

Blair Russell Productions will present the World Premiere of POP OFF, MICHELANGELO! by Dylan MarcAurele. Performances run 31 July-26 August @18.30 (1hr)

Dive into the world of the Renaissance's most colourful figures in POP OFF, MICHELANGELO!, a new musical comedy that reimagines the lives of Michelangelo and Leonardo da Vinci. This world-premiere portrays the duo as childhood best friends in Florence, who embark on a quest to become the greatest artists of all time, seeking divine forgiveness for being gay. With a pop-infused score and nods to cultural icons from Ru Paul's Drag Race to Mean Girls, this show is the ultimate blend of high camp and historical chic, lighting up this year's Edinburgh Fringe with its fresh vibes and electric energy.

The world premiere of this inventive new musical will be at the Gilded Balloon Patter House from July 31st to August 26th and will be a riot of comedy, chaos, and creativity. Media representatives and audiences looking for a fresh take on the classic tales of artistic ambition and friendship, embellished with modern-day camp, are warmly invited.

POP OFF, MICHELANGELO! is a world-premiere musical comedy about Michelangelo and Leonardo da Vinci, two best friends growing up in Florence who decide to become the greatest artists of all time so that God will forgive them for being gay.

This queer, camp, coming-of-age musical with an infectious pop score is by the writer of Meg4n: The Unauthorized Parody Musical and the sold-out The Real Housewives of New York: The Parody Musical, which was featured on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live.

Dylan MarcAurele says, "I'm thrilled to be bringing the one-hundred-percent true story of gay best friends Michelangelo and Leonardo to Edinburgh Fringe We can't wait to see the audience's reactions to the musical, in all its comedy, tragedy, and meatball-related innuendo."

