PIERRE NOVELLIE: WHY CAN'T I JUST ENJOY THINGS? Comes to Ediburgh Fringe



In his latest Fringe show, running at Monkey Barrel Comedy 1-28 August, award-winning comedian Pierre Novellie (The Mash Report, Stand Up Central, Joke Thieves, Edinburgh Comedy Fest Live) looks into why he can't just enjoy things. It's observational comedy for people who think they hate observational comedy.



Pierre isn't a curmudgeon, exactly, it's just most things feel about 6/10 - and he doesn't see eye-to-eye with anyone else on what makes a 0/10 or a 10/10. Through his comedy, Pierre tries to work out how to exist without rewards, pleasures or self-destruction. Along the way he enlists the help of fish blood, Charles Dickens and the 'piss goblin'. Is Pierre his own worst enemy when it comes to breaking through to the 'fun zone' or is everyone else in the world wrong? And if he is wrong: why?

On TV and radio, Pierre has written and appeared on BBC Two's The Mash Report and has appeared on shows including Stand Up Central (Comedy Central), Joke Thieves (BBC Two), Outsiders (Channel 4), Edinburgh Comedy Fest Live (BBC Three), The Rest is History and The News Quiz (BBC Radio 4), while his writing credits include: Spitting Image, Mock the Week (BBC Two) and Newzoids (ITV). In February 2019, Pierre began hosting the hit podcast BudPod with Phil Wang & Pierre Novellie which has over 2,000,000 downloads.



As a live performer, Pierre has been nominated for Best Newcomer and twice for Best Club Comic at the Chortle Awards, as well as performing five previous sell-out runs at the Edinburgh Fringe. He has supported Frank Skinner on his international tour as well as his sell-out West End run, and has been tour support for Dave Gorman, Hal Cruttenden and Gary Delaney. Pierre's 2022 YouTube special, Quiet Ones, has amassed over 100,000 views since being uploaded in January.