PER-VERSE to Play Edinburgh Festival Fringe

Following sell-out previews and four star reviews in London earlier this Summer, Threepenny Collective will present 'Per-Verse' at Edinburgh Festival Fringe this year.

Unapologetically raw, 'Per-Verse' invites audiences to embark on a confessional voyage through love, sex and dating - combining stand-up, poetry, storytelling and physical comedy to offer an intimate and honest exploration of the modern dating experience. Drawing comparisons to legendary one-woman Fringe shows such as Fleabag, no topic is off-limits in this captivating fusion of humour and heart, guaranteed to leave audiences laughing, thinking, and maybe even blushing!

'Per-Verse' is written and performed by London-based Georgie Wedge, who has performed headline sets at large spoken word events.

Tickets are available via the Edinburgh Festival Fringe website edfringe.com/whats-on/per-verse, in-person from the EdFringe Box Office and shop, or by calling +44 (0)131 226 0000.

Making their Edinburgh Festival Fringe debut, Threepenny Collective is a brand new theatre and film production company based in London. Founded by Ilya Wray, Michal Vojtech, and Ariel de la Garza Davidoff. The company is bringing three shows to Fringe this year, at C Venues Aquila: 'Jukesox,' an improvisational sketch show replete with kaleidoscopic absurdity and Depressed-Dead-Beat Dinos; 'Corpse Flower,' a Kafkaesque horror comedy; and Georgie Wedge's 'Per-Verse.'

