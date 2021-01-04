Online@theSpaceUK Season 2 Launches Friday

Whether you're looking for exciting new theatre from up-and-coming playwrights, soaring melodies from virtuoso musicians or stand-up comedy direct from NYC to your living room - with the launch of Season 2 just days away, check out all the things that make Online@theSpaceUK that little bit special this January.

Theatre Highlights

Winner of Best Digital Adaptation at Stockholm Fringe Festival 2020, GirlPlay, by Sarah Richardson returns as a powerful audio piece that follows the journey of one woman's ever-changing relationship with sex from ages 7 to 31.

Last season they produced the (quite literally) immersive, Play in Your Bathtub, this year from Flying Solo! and This is Not a Theatre Company (One of Time Out NYC Top 10 Immersive companies) comes Readymade Cabaret 2.0 a show asks whether our lives are determined by chance, fate, or free-will.

Extinction Rebellion is brought back into focus in Planet Phuckett! (the Covid edition), a solo comic play about global warming and the future by The Brooklyn Culture Jam. Internet Scams have taken her life away - Julia Munrow ( Luc Besson 's Anna, Emmerdale) stars in Scammed, the brand new play from sitcom writer Joan Greening.

Following a highly successful run of her one-woman show, Some Kind of Weasel, Jenny Stafford returns with a new 10-minute play, Alive. Stafford's signature humor is on full display in this touching piece about relationships, careers, life choices, and one couple's struggle with the consequences of a cross country move.

From the producers of the 2019 Edinburgh smash-hit How to Save a Life which transferred to Soho Theatre, Walk of Shame is a no-holds-barred, racy appraisal of important 21st century themes-love, sex, excess and consent.

Social climbing from the early 20th century in Ally Sloper's Half-Holiday, a weekly comic strip which first appeared in1884 now turned into theatre. The Homer Simpson of his day, Ally Sloper was the comic strip that started it all. Set in an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, Rosegold is a suspenseful solo show about the spectre of addiction. Fringe festival veteran Donna Kay Yarborough makes her UK debut in this harrowing tale.

Wonder World Cruises has a heart-warming corporate message for you in these trying times. Now they just have to convince the actors and crew members trapped aboard their quarantined vessel to film it in Bard Overboard presents: A Global Pandemic Holiday Special by Extra Credit Ensemble.

Comedy Highlights

Acuña Acuna is a solo comedy show from Peruvian comedian Erick Acuña. Recently voted Best Solo Performance and Best of Fringe at the Capital Fringe Festival Erick was also a finalist of the Yes And... Laughter Lab in partnership with Comedy Central.

Award-winning NYC comedian Sally Ann Hall is back with her brand new stand-up & cabaret show about growing up religious in Alaska - Half-Baked Alaskan It's filthy, feminist, and features just a squirt of music. Is This Thing Still On? is the surrealist laugh we all need right now. Filmed completely remotely, Exeter Comedy Society has assembled six of their best and sketchiest members to perform a myriad of sketches,

Henry Churniavsky is a Jewish, Scouse stand-up Comedian. With 3 brand new short shows, With All Jew Respect, is all about growing up, growing old - and growing more jewish than ever before.

Brand new work from NYC based Lori Hamilton, The Corporate Knobs is a comedy variety show that gives you the truth about work life. From How to Be a Bad Manager, Guess the HR Outcome, Real World Job Descriptions and Cat Co-Workers, you'll see into the real world of life in Corporate America.

Music & Cabaret Highlights

From Baroque to Rock, from the most simple Folk tune to virtuoso Cross Over - Viennese virtuoso Cellist Peter Hudler plays some of the best pieces from his popular Fringe Show and presents a burning mix of styles in Cello on Fire.

Judy is an icon, loved as Dorothy in Oz. But in the 1930s, Deanna was a much bigger star. Ingenue: Deanna Durbin, Judy Garland and the Golden Age of Hollywood tells the true tale of the lifelong friendship - and rivalry - of these two Old Hollywood idols.

Kenneth Wilson's new show, Sleepwalking, races from James Bond to weepy Irish lament (and Bach again). Are you ready to come out and play? (or rather, given lockdown, stay in and play?) Then Saltire Burlesque Academy, have a treat for you. Winter Seduction is sexy, sassy and will definitely tantalise all your senses.