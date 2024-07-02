Olaf Falafel Returns To The Edinburgh Fringe Twice

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Comedian, illustrator and author, Olaf Falafel will return to the Edinburgh Fringe with two shows - Olaf Falafel Asks Has Anyone Ever Actually Woven A Sigourney (Laughing Horse @ The Pear Tree, 1-25 August at 3.45pm) and his kids show Olaf Falafel's Stupidest Super Stupid Show So Far (Laughing Horse @ The Counting House, 1-25 August @ 11.30am).

In a radical departure from his usual Fringe fare, Olaf Falafel has decided to ditch the absurdist one-liners and attempt an ambitious one man play about the economic crisis. Only kidding!

The best-joke-list-bothering Falafel will be back as usual with Olaf Falafel Asks Has Anyone Ever Actually Woven A Sigourney?, another laundry basket full of stuff he hopes you'll find funny, including - but not limited to - his mind reading mic-stands, a charity shop sausage bird escapade, another feelings-based game of pass the parcel and perhaps an eighth cameo appearance from his long-time collaborator Mark Silcox.

Along with his show for adults, Olaf will be bringing his show for kids, Olaf Falafel's Stupidest Super Stupid Show So Far to the Edinburgh Fringe. After a sell-out run at last year's Fringe, comedian and children's author Olaf Falafel is dishing up another frying pan full of family-friendly comedy.

The comedy show comedians take their kids to is back and even funnier! Join Olaf Falafel (if that is his real name) for an hour of kid's comedy which will be the stupidest he has ever let trickle from his brain. Expect sausage birds, radioactive bogies and truth-telling cheese. There will definitely be time-travelling portal to the future, some farts and a live 'drawalong'.

Olaf Falafel is an author, illustrator and a stand-up comedian. His stupidly named comedy shows, including Olaf Falafel and the Cheese Of Truth, have been packed with sublime gags, including the ones that won him Dave's Joke of the Fringe and that have been repeatedly been featured in best joke selections in broadsheet newspapers. His kids show has been included in Time Out Top 10 Kids' Shows 2023, Time Out best kids' shows at Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2024 and The Scotsman's Top 10 children's comedy shows to make your kids laugh 2024.

As well as trying to make people laugh on stage, Olaf writes and illustrates children's books including Trixie Pickle Art Avenger and the picture book Blobfish ('Fish it out, it's blobby good.' Alex O'Connell, The Times). Olaf also has an Art Club on YouTube full of drawing tips and facts about famous artists. His school author events are, to quote some actual teachers "by far the best we've ever had" and "packed full of fun".

