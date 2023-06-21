ONE WAY OUT Comes to Edinburgh

75 years since the arrival of HMS Windrush into Britain, Montel Douglas's debut play explores young British Caribbeans' experiences of the Windrush crisis through the story of four young friends on the cusp of adulthood leaving college. Inspired by the true events of his own cousin receiving a deportation letter at the age of nineteen, Douglas tells the important but often neglected story of young people being stripped of their legalities after having grown up in the UK, and the impact that this turmoil has on younger members of the Windrush generation's sense of identity. With themes of cultural differences, masculinity and the pursuit of patties, this coming-of-age play explores the friendship of four young men, all from different backgrounds but bonded through their South London upbringing, as the freedom and excitement of adolescence is side-lined by a huge, unexpected shift.

At a pivotal time, taking his first steps towards independence with ambitious goals, Devonte has his world shattered by the arrival of a deportation letter to send him back to Jamaica. Not knowing how to relate to the toll this takes on Devonte, Salim, Tunde and Pail are forced to make the decision of whether they should follow their own paths, or stay and support a friend whose life has been turned upside down. A choice with the potential to either bring them closer or destroy their brotherhood.

Writer and director Montel Douglas says, “The people of the Windrush have had a significant hand in the rebuild and revolution of this country. Its foundation has allowed the generations after them to call Britain 'home'. People's behaviour can drastically change when unsettled. This play explores this particularly with Devonte. Ultimately it's a piece of work to say to my cousin and everyone who this has happened to 'I remember you, and your voice and world hasn't been forgotten about, and home can be wherever you need to it to be'."

Montel Douglas is a British actor, writer, director of Jamaican descent from South London. Douglas is exceedingly passionate about Caribbean culture and makes work that uplifts Black voices. Directing credits include Anthem Live at Almeida Theatre (Assistant), Light from within at New Wimbledon Theatre (Assistant), Eating Jeff at Camden People's Theatre, Black Joy at Almeida Theatre (creative producer). Montel has also worked with companies such as Orange Tree Theatre, National Theatre, BBC and SKY. Douglas' play One Way Out has been supported by Soho Theatre, Royal Court, and Talawa and was the biggest selling show at TheatrePeckhams Young, Gifted and Black season 2022.

NO TABLE Productions was originally brought together as part of TheatrePeckhams first ever Resident Company. Founding members are Ewa Dina, Montel Douglas, Guillaume Doussin, and Nora Lempriere along with associate artist Emily Olum. They tell individual stories that challenge infrastructural issues that have impacted their company's identities and lived experiences.

The Untapped Award supports the Edinburgh Festival Fringe premieres of three outstanding shows from early career companies, led by Underbelly and New Diorama in partnership with Concord Theatricals and Nouveau Riche. With a remarkable record identifying stand-out companies presenting game changing shows, the award package directly responds to the challenges experienced across the festival by marginalised and under-represented artists attending the festival.

Chosen from a nationwide search and over 180 submissions, this year's Untapped Award winners include: Dugsi Dayz by Side eYe (Underbelly, Cowgate 12.40), a Somali remix of The Breakfast Club; One Way Out by NO TABLE Productions (Underbelly, Cowgate 14.15), a dynamic drama about young British Caribbeans' experiences of the Windrush crisis; and It's A Motherf**king Pleasure by FlawBored (Underbelly, Bristo Square 14.20), a scathing satire on identity politics which asks 'What if disabled people were out to make as much money as possible from the guilt of non-disabled, anxious people (like you)?'