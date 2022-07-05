OLAF FALAFEL Returns To The Edinburgh Festival

Like the Portsmouth team who won the FA Cup in 1939 and got to hold on to it during the war, Olaf Falafel has been the holder of 'Dave's Joke Of The Fringe' for the last three years thanks to a certain pandemic that you may have heard of. Falafel's new show STOAT (STupidest Of All Time) contains more potentially award-winning jokes and also some frankly awful ones which he leans into with equal gusto.

This show contains plenty of the daft audience participation that his fans have come to love (can you get your sausage in his fanny pack?). Levitating fruit, mind reading mic stands and ducks bearing insults are all underpinned with the story of one of Olaf's most treasured collaborators.

Two things can be guaranteed - it will be stupid and it will be funny.

STOAT runs at Laughing Horse at the Pear Tree Aug 4-15, 17-28 at 3pm.

Olaf Falafel is an author, illustrator and a stand-up comedian (which is pretty similar to a stand-up chameleon except he doesn't change colour to blend in with the background). He's the winner of Dave's Joke of the Fringe and has created and performed several stupidly named comedy shows including Olaf Falafel and the Cheese Of Truth.

As well as trying to make people laugh on stage, Olaf draws a lot and tries to come up with funny ideas for kids books. He wrote Old MacDonald Heard A Parp and One Giant Leek for Mankind and, just released, are Trixie Pickle Art Avenger ('Best children's books of 2022 so far' Sunday Times), his first Chapter book, and the picture book Blobfish ('Fish it out, it's blobby good.' Alex O'Connell, The Times).

Olaf also has an Art Club on YouTube full of real drawing tips and facts about famous artists. In 2019, Olaf visited 100 schools in 100 days - and then put his feet up and had a cup of tea.

As well as STOAT, Olaf will be bringing a kids show to the Fringe this year, Olaf Falafel's Super Stupid Show, an hour of really stupid kids' comedy plus a drawing lesson and possibly something that involves fishing, ducks, bumbags and sausages. Family-friendly frivolity that will leave you feeling a lot less intelligent than when you walked in. Olaf Falafel's Super Stupid Show runs at Laughing Horse @ The Pear Tree between 4-21 August (not 16th).