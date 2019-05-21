OF MICE AND MEN Comes to Edinburgh Fringe

Of Mice and Men is the compelling story of two outsiders striving to find their place in an unforgiving world. Drifters in search of work, George and his simple-minded friend Lennie, have nothing in the world except each other and a dream, a dream that one day they will have some land of their own. Their hopes are doomed, as Lennie struggling against extreme cruelty and feelings of jealousy becomes a victim of his own strength.



Tackling universal themes; friendship and a shared vision, and giving voice to America's lonely and dispossessed, Of Mice and Men has proved to be one of the most popular novels written by John Steinbeck, whose other works include 'The Grapes of Wrath' and 'East of Eden' which won the Nobel Prize for literature in 1962.



Nigel Miles-Thomas' adaption, in which he stars alongside Michael Roy Andrew, condenses the classic Dust Bowl novel into a two-hander. It evokes itinerant Lennie and George's banter set against a world of hardship and hunger and a rich array of characters who inhabit it.



Nigel Miles-Thomas is currently the artistic director of the Garnett Foundation, He has performed and directed over 200 professional plays. Previously he was artistic director of London Full Circle Productions in association with David Babani (Artistic Director of Menier Chocolate Factory) taking high-class dinner theatre productions around the world. Nigel was last seen on the fringe in 2017 with his one man show Zsa Zsa and Me a story of how he and his fringe Management partner Michael Blaha mounted the first traditional Pantomime on America's West Coast in 1993. Cinderella starring Zsa Zsa Gabor was an untold disaster.



Michael Roy Andrew is an actor, known for the film Killer Psychopaths and the popular ITV television series Coronation Street. Amongst his various film and TV appearances are the soon to be released movie Forever and BBC 4's Ponds Through the Seasons. He has played in many theatre roles across the UK and toured Of Mice and Men with Nigel in Hong Kong. Michael swims in Hampstead pond every day of the year.



In 2016 Nigel and Michael Roy Andrew were seen in the double bill of The Elephant Man and Frankenstein at the Gilded Balloon.



Gilded Balloon Teviot - Wine Bar

https://gildedballoon.co.uk

0131 622 6552



Jul 31-Aug 2

£7.00



Aug 3-4,7-8,13-15,19-22,26

£10.50 (£9.50)



Aug 5-6,9-11,16-18,23

£12.50 (£11.50)



Days off August 13 & 20







