Nottingham Playhouse Announces Casting For SLEEPING BEAUTY

Nottingham Playhouse's classic pantomime is set to return with a dazzling production of Sleeping Beauty.



This Christmas family favourite - written and directed by Kenneth Alan Taylor in his 36th pantomime with the Playhouse - will take to the stage from November 2019 in a whirlwind of sparkling costumes, stunning sets, silliness and songs.



Returning to the stage will be actor Tim Frater as Jerry the Jester, Rebecca Little as Queen Gertrude and Darren Southworth as King Hubert. The unmissable John Elkington will also be continuing his legendary run as pantomime Dame, in the role of Nurse Tilly Trott.



Joining them this year will be fresh, new talent in the form of Maddie Harper as Princess Rosalind, and Louise Dalton as the dashing Prince Alexander. The good Fairy Wisheart will be played by Lisa Ambalavanar, while Toyin Ayedun-Alasa will bring the bad fairy Maleficent to life.



Kenneth Alan Taylor said: "Sleeping Beauty is a classic tale of magic and bravery that has captured imaginations for generations. I cannot wait to bring this story to the stage of Nottingham Playhouse in true pantomime style. Families will love it; whether it's their first-ever pantomime or an annual festive tradition."



Sleeping Beauty tells the story of Princess Rosalind, who pricks her finger on evil fairy Maleficent's spinning wheel, and is sent into a deep sleep along with the rest of the kingdom. It's then up to brave Prince Alexander, Jerry the Jester and Fairy Wisheart to foil the evil fairy's plans and save Sleeping Beauty.



This year the excitement is set to begin from the moment families' step through the door, as the Playhouse is being taken over by glittering lights and festive decorations. Adding even more magic to the pantomime experience are VIP packages, a pyjama party and dates when Father Christmas will be making a special appearance. Playhouse Pass members can also book onto an exclusive rehearsal supper and a set tour. More accessible performances - including dementia friendly, relaxed, audio captioned and BSL interpreted are also available.



Sleeping Beauty will be performed at Nottingham Playhouse from Friday 22 November 2019 to Saturday 11 January 2020. Tickets and more information can be found at: www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk/whats-on/family/sleeping-beauty-2019 .





