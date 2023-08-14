New Date Set For WIESENTHAL at Edinburgh Fringe

The new performance is on Tuesday 22 August at 1.50pm.

By: Aug. 14, 2023

Sell out Edinburgh Fringe success Wiesenthal has added an extra performance on Tuesday 22 August at 1.50pm! Tickets will go on sale on Tuesday 15 August. Don't miss this opportunity to catch the show!

Wiesenthal, by Tom Dugan, performed by Christopher C Gibbs, is based on the life of Simon Wiesenthal, who survived the Holocaust and devoted the rest of his life to bringing Nazi war criminals to justice. Filled with hope, humanity and humour, it is the true story of an ordinary man who did extraordinary things.

Intelligent, funny, flawed and noble, Wiesenthal was a universal hero. His unbelievable dedication and tenacity over decades are honoured in this play. It takes place on his final day in his Vienna office in 2003.

Performer Christopher C. Gibbs said: "Every time I do this show, every time I say these words, either in rehearsal or performance, I am struck by the way they resonate with me and the world I find myself in today. Simon's caution...'If we do not honestly try to understand how it happened then, it will happen now' could not be more viable right now. It has been a privilege and a pleasure to work on Tom Dugan's powerful and moving play and now we look forward to taking Wiesenthal to the Edinburgh Fringe."

Director and Designer Mark Liebert said: "WIESENTHAL has, unfortunately, become more important and more and more relevant. There has been an escalation world wide of hate and intolerance empowered by governments. We now face times of rampant antisemitism and crimes against people on the basis of their race, religion and sexual orientation that is sadly reminiscent of Germany in the 1930s. As Simon Wiesenthal said, "If we do not understand how it happened then, it will happen now." In an effort to be part of the necessary education that will increase awareness and ensure that what happened then will never happen again we have produced WIESENTHAL. And we bring it to Edinburgh in an effort to keep spreading the word. Never Forget."




