New Adaptation of THE SECRET GARDEN Comes to Pitlochry Festival Theatre

The Secret Garden runs from 7 July to 19 August.

By: Jun. 07, 2023

Pitlochry Festival Theatre set to enchant audiences with magical new adaptation of The Secret Garden

Pitlochry Festival Theatre’s picturesque outdoor Amphitheatre is set to be the breath-taking location for the première of Elizabeth Newman’s beautiful new adaptation of one of the most delightful and enduring classics of children’s literature - Frances Hodgson Burnett’s The Secret Garden.

In an isolated house on the Yorkshire moors, the melancholy routine of a family in mourning is turned upside down with the arrival of young orphan, Mary Lennox. When the curious child discovers the key to the hidden door of a secret walled garden – a secret she shares with her bedridden cousin Colin – a long-locked magic is released, changing the lives of everyone in the house, forever.

First published in 1911, Frances Hodgson Burnett’s much-loved novel continues to appeal to readers of all ages, and regularly appears in the Top 10 of all-time favourite children’s literature, making this production perfect for all the family.

Performed in Pitlochry Festival Theatre’s outdoor Amphitheatre, nestled in the Theatre’s Explorers Garden, the magical new production’s cast will feature Blythe Jandoo (Sunshine on Leith, Pitlochry Festival Theatre and A Mother’s Song: A New Folk Musical, Macrobert Arts Centre), Shona White (Mamma Mia!, West End and Merrily We Roll Along, Donmar Warehouse); Matthew Churcher (Animal Farm, National Tour/Fiery Angel & Birmingham Rep, Peter Pan, National Theatre/Bristol Old Vic); Oliver Cookson (Hay Fever and Travels with my Aunt, Assembly Roxy); Marc Small (TV credits include The IT Crowd, Jonathan Creek and recently appeared in the Amazon Prime film The People We Hate At The Wedding with Ben Platt); Jack Ward (Bridgerton, Netflix) and Trudy Ward (As You Like It, Jupiter Theatre).

Director Ben Occhipinti said, “The Secret Garden was one of my favourite books when I was growing up and so having the opportunity to bring this brilliant new version to life is very exciting. The bonus of creating the show in the beautiful Amphitheatre amongst the plants and trees of the Explorers Garden is going to make it a vibrant experience for audiences”.

Elizabeth Newman’s new adaptation of Frances Hodgson Burnett’s The Secret Garden will be published in July by Nick Hern Books and will be available for purchase at the Theatre.

Tickets for this must-see family production are available from the Pitlochry Festival Theatre Box Office on 01796 484626 or online at pitlochryfestivaltheatre.com



