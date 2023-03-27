Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

National Youth Choir of Scotland Announce Tiffany Vong as Recipient of Women's Conducting Fellowship

Vong is a graduate of the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland and has previously conducted the Kelvin Choir as well as the University of Glasgow Choral Society.

Mar. 27, 2023  
The National Youth Choir of Scotland is delighted to today announce the recipient of their Women's Conducting Fellowship, RCS graduate Tiffany Vong. After receiving applications from across the UK, Vong was chosen as the successful candidate that will be taking up a mentored position under the Artistic Director of NYCOS, Christopher Bell. Vong is a graduate of the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland and has previously conducted the Kelvin Choir as well as the University of Glasgow Choral Society.

The fellowship was born out of a desire to nurture and foster budding female conductors who wish to enter the industry, but so often face obstacles due to positions at the highest levels being occupied primarily by men. It is hoped that the initiative will foster the skills and opportunities needed for up-and-coming female musicians to make a well needed mark on the industry.

Vong's mentorship will begin with the National Girls Choir in April 2023 and will involve a rigorous programme to create a rich and diverse experience. This will include observing established conductors perform warm ups as well as leading sectional and tutti rehearsals. The fellowship will then ultimately offer the opportunity for Vong to take over these duties herself, conducting in concerts and becoming a mentor and leader in her own right.

Christopher Bell, Artistic Director at NYCOS said: "At NYCOS we wanted to create a post to encourage woman conductors, working at a very highest level. This position will allow Tiffany, who already has an impressive portfolio of work in Scotland to experience the fine young singers of the National Girls choir, and later NYCOS itself. She was a clear choice out of a great pool of applicants."

Tiffany Vong said: "I really enjoy working with young people and want to improve my skills in this area. The benefit of guidance in so many aspects of choir conducting will help me inspire and encourage singers of all ages. Being a part of NYCOS will help me grow as a musician learning from many experts in the fields of conducting, singing, and accompanying."



