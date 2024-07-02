Bettina Paris's SISYPHEAN QUICK FIX is Coming To Edinburgh This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Based on lived experience, writer and performer Bettina Paris explores how the complexities of alcoholism can affect families and family relationships. Sisyphean Quick Fix follows two sisters - Krista in London, and Pip in Malta - as they realise the severity of their father's drinking problem. As the pressures of caring for a person struggling with addiction, both from afar and in person in Malta, puts a strain on their lives, it tests their close relationship with each other, with their careers, and with their connections with others. Taking place over two months, Sisyphean Quick Fix is a heartfelt comedy drama that takes in the peaks and troughs of caring for a loved one, and the pull of responsibility for migrants when there are complications back at home.

Writer and performer Bettina Paris said, "Sisyphean Quick Fix came from a want to give a voice to the multiple causalities of the disease by putting those living with the person struggling with addiction at the centre of the story, whilst sharing a message of hope for the future, especially for those in similar situations, in the sisters' united compassion. Grief is a funny thing, it's multi-faceted and complex and messy and sometimes very silly. In turbulent times and in grief, there's time to cry, time to reflect, time to act on impulse and time to laugh... hard - all are healing. Sisyphean Quick Fix shows all that.

Sisyphean Quick Fix is Bettina Paris' debut as a writer, and has been made with input from others with similar experiences and an alcoholism charity in Malta. As an actor, she has appeared in productions across London and Malta, and will be directing Medea at Malta's National Theatre in November.

Director Nicky Allpress' recent credits include Oh What a Lovely War by Joan Littlewood & Company for Blackeyed Theatre (national tour 2023-24), The Shape of Things by Neil LaBute (Park Theatre), The Walworth Farce by Enda Walsh, Romeo & Juliet (Southwark Playhouse), Crackers! by Charlie Way (Polka Theatre); Market Boy by David Eldridge (Union Theatre); Moment of Graceby Bren Gosling (Lockdown Film), and Summon up the Blood (RSC Open Stages adaption and direction of Henry IV, Henry V and Henry VI).

