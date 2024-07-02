Daisy Boulton to Present One Woman Musical EDGE OF TIME at Underbelly

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Edge of Time will be presented at Underbelly (Belly Dancer), Thursday 1st - Sunday 25th August 2024 (not 12th), 12.50.

Two women, two different decades; both on the edge

A groundbreaking one-woman musical written and performed by Daisy Boulton (Measure for Measure, Almeida Theatre; Shakespeare in Love, West End). Inspired by the book A Woman on The Edge of Time by Jeremy Gavron, we are sent back to the 1960s and immersed in a dream world of original music, as we live through moments in the life of his mother, feminist pioneer, and leading sociologist Hannah Gavron. Edge of Time is a haunting exploration of the power of hope, and the life-affirming journey of breaking free from conformity. Directed by Natasha Rickman (Antigone and Little Women, Storyhouse; The Prince, Nebula, and Southwark Playhouse) and produced by Daisy Boulton and Michelle Schechter for Vantage Point (More Flames), this is a contemporary response generations later, filled with compassion and an aching need to communicate. Edge of Time is ultimately about finding your voice and a way through the darkness.

Performance Details

Title: Edge of Time

Performance Dates: Thursday 1st - Tuesday 25th August 2024, (not 11th) At: 12:50

Running Time: 60 minutes

Location: Underbelly (Belly Dancer), 66 Cowgate, Edinburgh, EH1 1JX

Box Office Tickets are available from https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/edge-of-time

Previews: £8

Weekdays: £11

Weekend: £12

Starring Daisy Boulton

Director Natasha Rickman

Trigger Warnings: Contains themes of suicide, distressing or potentially trigger themes

Age Guidance 14+

Comments