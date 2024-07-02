THE THINGS I DID WHILE WAITING FOR YOU TO FALL BACK IN LOVE WITH ME to Play Edinburgh Fringe

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



From the same team that presented last year's Edinburgh Fringe Favorite The Leading Lady Club, The Things I Did While Waiting For You To Fall Back In Love With Me will make its international debut at this year's Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

A funeral you can't keep your inappropriate self from laughing through, this one-person show by award-winning playwright Sarah Hogewood is a love letter to the humiliating experience of becoming a grown up, and the way grief connects us all. If Hamlet had more of a lesbian vibe, this would be his performance art “to be or not to be.” Through stories of trial and error based on real accounts from heartbreak survivors, the audience will crack up and crack open in the search for evidence that we are not alone.

Before the show heads to Edinburgh, you can catch it in NYC for 3 performances only at 59E59 July 23rd at 8:30PM, July 27th at 4:30PM, and July 28th at 2:30PM. Tickets to the NYC performances can be found here.

The Things I Did… is written and performed by Sarah Hogewood, directed by Jennie Hughes, and produced by Caitlin McNeilage from Leading Lady Creative & Tanya Gupta from Guptanya Studios.

Comments