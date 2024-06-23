Video: Riki Lindhome Sings 'I Coulda Gone to Law School' in Latest Demo From WILLY'S CANDY SPECTACULAR

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Willy's Candy Spectacular: A Musical Parody has released the sixth demo track from the wildly satirical show debuting at the Edinburgh Fringe this August.

In a not-so-magical warehouse in Glasgow, the quirky cast of WILLY'S CANDY SPECTACULAR soon realizes they're part of an epic, sugary fiasco. An actress saddled with playing a knock-off Oompa Loompa bemoans the choices that have led to her involvement in this disaster through her solo ballad, “I COULDA GONE TO LAW SCHOOL,” a hilarious ballad penned by Emmy-nominated comedic genius, Riki Lindhome (Garfunkle & Oats, The Big Bang Theory, Another Period, and Knives Out.).

Watch the video now below.

“This song is for everyone who is, was, or has tried to be an actor,” exclaims Riki Lindhome. “When I saw the look on Kirsty Paterson's face (the real sad Oompah Loompa actress), I just thought, ‘I've been there. We all have.”

For more information on Willy's Candy Spectacular: A Musical Parody and to view the “I COULDA GONE TO LAW SCHOOL” music video, visit willyscandyspectacular.com