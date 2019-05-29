National Theatre Of Scotland Teaches School Children To Fly

The National Theatre of Scotland in partnership with SAMH (Scottish Association for Mental Health), supported by Aberdeen Standard Investments and in association with East Ayrshire Council and The City of Edinburgh Council present LIKE FLYING.

Performances at Craigmount School on 18, 19 and 21 June 2019 and at Auchinleck Academy from 26 to 28 June 2019.

"You haven't seen a tree until you've seen its shadow from the sky"- Amelia Earhart

Moving through the familiar ground of the Scottish school from the assembly hall to the playground, the classrooms to the gym, LIKE FLYING is an interactive performance taking place in both Craigmount High School in Edinburgh and Auchinleck Academy in East Ayrshire in June 2019 involving young people from both schools.

LIKE FLYING has been produced in partnership with SAMH (Scottish Association for Mental Health) and has been created in response to the growing levels of anxiety in teenagers across Scotland, this project invited a cast of 12-14 year olds to, through aerial performance methods, learn to fly.

Led by National Theatre of Scotland Artist in Residence Nic Green, with movement direction from All or Nothing Aerial Dance Theatre, LIKE FLYING takes the form of a promenade performance through the school corridors and multiple spaces both indoors and out. Weaving through a surreal and dream-like curriculum, young people educate adults in this mirror-image world where roles are reversed, power is flipped and authority is inverted.



Pupils from S2 (Craigmount HS) and S2 and S3 (Auchinleck Academy) have been trained in aerial performance methods leading up to these public performances including, hoop, aerial cocoon and harness work. The young people will present a number of encounters using these forms, as audiences make their way through the corridors of a school after hours.

Nic Green is an award-winning performance maker based in Scotland, known for her works Cock and Bull, TURN, Fatherland, Slowlo, Trilogy, Vivarium.

Billy Watson, Chief Executive of SAMH said:

"SAMH is delighted to be working with The National Theatre of Scotland and other partners on this project, which will use theatre performance to teach young people about anxiety. It's vital that young people learn about mental health and wellbeing and how to keep themselves well. SAMH is taking action by charitably funding an extensive programme of activity in schools, in colleges, and with specialist mental health teams - all aiming to help young people and the adults in their lives. LIKE FLYING is an important part of this, and we're looking forward to seeing the results."

LIKE FLYING is supported by Aberdeen Standard Investments, The Robertson Trust and William Grant Foundation.

In East Ayrshire LIKE FLYING is being delivered in association with the Creative Minds Team from East Ayrshire Council, and presented in association with East Ayrshire Council.

Dates: Tue 18, Wed 19, and Fri 21 June 2019

Venue: Craigmount High School, Edinburgh

Time: 5.30pm and 7.15pm

Ticket price: £6 (£3 concession)

Booking: www.nationaltheatrescotland.com

Dates: Wed 26 - Fri 28 June 2019

Venue: Auchinleck Academy, East Ayrshire

Time: 5.30pm and 7.15pm

Ticket price: £6 (£3 concession)

Booking: www.nationaltheatrescotland.com

Running time: 75 mins (approx) with no interval.

Age recommendation: All ages

Access: All performances will be BSL Interpreted, Autism Friendly and Wheelchair Accessible.





Related Articles Shows View More Scotland Stories

More Hot Stories For You