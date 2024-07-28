NYC/LDN-Based Missing Rib Collective Takes New Play 4 GIRLS THE FIRST LETTER E To Edinburgh Fringe

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



It starts in an alley. It starts with four girls and a video game.

It ends with three girls and a video game and a blood-stained cobblestone.

Evie and her friends are obsessed with the video-game world of The King, a frighteningly tall, spider-like man. They play every night over the course of one summer, gathering to play the game and spend time without the watchful eyes of parents or guardians, or so they think. We watch the girls play, and it becomes clear that, for Evie, the line between gameplay and reality has started to blur. When it turns out they haven't been alone after all, a story that begins with standard tween-girl hijinks quickly devolves into something sinister, as the girls learn the truth about the darkness behind winning the game and the reality of the world around them.

4 girls the first letter e explores how we teach young girls to grow up and who we should really be afraid of. After its developmental reading in London last September, 4 girls... was described by audiences as 'truly gripping,' 'a beautiful balance of light and dark,' and 'as strong as (it was) understated.'

Missing Rib Collective is a multi-media production company started by maguire wilder and Maiya Pascouche. We are interested in the relentless pursuit of story and strive to make work that is challenging, breathtaking, and engages the impossible. We tell stories about young, queer women that ask big questions and juxtapose delight with discomfort. Our work is primarily theatre, but we hold a robust interest in transmedia, invoking animation, video, dance, music, and video games in an attempt to further dream into worlds bigger than our own. This will be Missing Rib's premiere production at the Edinburgh Fringe.

4 girls the first letter e is written by maguire wilder and directed by Maiya Pascouche. It stars Zoe Bourdin, Charlie Hansen, Louis Hill, Alyssa Virji, and Martha Wrench. It is designed by Liv Pratt (animation), Nick Webster (sound), and Chris Voegels (lighting). 4 girls... performs at Greenside Venues, George Street from 12-24 August at 21:55.

Tickets are available from https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/4-girls-the-first-letter-e £13 (£11 concession)

