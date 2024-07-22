News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Mychelle Colleary's AMBITIOUS UNDERACHIEVER Announced At Edinburgh Fringe

Running 3- 25 August at The Voodoo Rooms Speakeasy.

By: Jul. 22, 2024
Edinburgh Festival
Mychelle Colleary's AMBITIOUS UNDERACHIEVER Announced At Edinburgh Fringe Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Award winning and critically acclaimed vocalist and entertainer Mychelle Colleary brings a brand new show, in her first full month run, to Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

LATEST NEWS

Funny Women Launch The Glitter Project Mentor Scheme At Edinburgh Fringe 2024
Tron Theatre Announces Autumn/Winter Season 2024
Wanted Posse Come to The 2024 Edinburgh Fringe
SIX CHICK FLICKS Comes to Edinburgh Fringe

Come revel in the oversized aspirations of Mychelle Colleary's musical head-smash, a jazz-tinged autobiographical one-woman show recounting undiagnosed traumatic brain injury, way too many prescribed drugs and a dearth of available therapeutic alternatives.  'Ambitious Underachiever' is a self-depreciating triumph of obstinately hacking the system despite a loss of self-worth, when society is telling you to just get over it.  Includes original songs by Colleary herself alongside classic tunes by Sondheim, Strayhorn, and Chaplin.

A California native, honorary New Yorker and Londoner, now narrowboat dweller, Mychelle has performed professionally as a jazz vocalist, in musical theatre, folk-rock bands, symphonies, a Turkish Sufi group… blah-dee, blah-dee blah… she can sing her ass off, is accidentally funny on purpose, tells a great story, but in true neuro-spicy form gets bored by sticking to one genre, so has taken the leap onto the tight-rope of crafting a genre-bending deeply personal and revealing cabaret (or caber-play?)...

AMBITIOUS UNDERACHIEVER

Written by Mychelle Colleary with Russell Lucas, performed by Mychelle Colleary

Venue:  The Voodoo Rooms Speakeasy (Venue 68),19a W Register St, EH2 2AA

Dates: 3-25 August, 2024 (excluding Tuesdays: 6,13,20) 

Time: 12:35pm (running time 55 mins)

FREE - PBH Free Fringe




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.


Want Coverage for your Edinburgh Festival Fringe Show?

Submit Press Releases, Sign Up For Interviews, Social Media Posts, and More!

Learn More




Videos