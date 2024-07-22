Mychelle Colleary's AMBITIOUS UNDERACHIEVER Announced At Edinburgh Fringe

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Award winning and critically acclaimed vocalist and entertainer Mychelle Colleary brings a brand new show, in her first full month run, to Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Come revel in the oversized aspirations of Mychelle Colleary's musical head-smash, a jazz-tinged autobiographical one-woman show recounting undiagnosed traumatic brain injury, way too many prescribed drugs and a dearth of available therapeutic alternatives. 'Ambitious Underachiever' is a self-depreciating triumph of obstinately hacking the system despite a loss of self-worth, when society is telling you to just get over it. Includes original songs by Colleary herself alongside classic tunes by Sondheim, Strayhorn, and Chaplin.

A California native, honorary New Yorker and Londoner, now narrowboat dweller, Mychelle has performed professionally as a jazz vocalist, in musical theatre, folk-rock bands, symphonies, a Turkish Sufi group… blah-dee, blah-dee blah… she can sing her ass off, is accidentally funny on purpose, tells a great story, but in true neuro-spicy form gets bored by sticking to one genre, so has taken the leap onto the tight-rope of crafting a genre-bending deeply personal and revealing cabaret (or caber-play?)...

AMBITIOUS UNDERACHIEVER

Written by Mychelle Colleary with Russell Lucas, performed by Mychelle Colleary

Venue: The Voodoo Rooms Speakeasy (Venue 68),19a W Register St, EH2 2AA

Dates: 3-25 August, 2024 (excluding Tuesdays: 6,13,20)

Time: 12:35pm (running time 55 mins)

FREE - PBH Free Fringe

