Mischief Will Perform Three Shows At The 75th Edinburgh Festival Fringe

Mischief today announces their return to Edinburgh Festival Fringe, with three productions for 2022. The Olivier Award nominated improv show, Mischief Movie Night runs at the Pleasance at EICC (Pentland Theatre), 3 - 28 August, with full cast to be announced. Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields create a brand new comedy, Mind Mangler: Member of the Tragic Circle at Pleasance Courtyard (Beyond), 3 - 28 August; and Charlie Russell tries to make everyone happy in her new heart-warming show, Charlie Russell Aims To Please at Pleasance Courtyard (Below), 3 - 27 August.

Mischief was founded in 2008 by a group of acting graduates of LAMDA and began as an improvised comedy group performing annually at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe from 2009. This marks the company's first month-long run back at the Festival since they presented The Play That Goes Wrong in 2013. The production went on to win an Olivier Award, and has since played to an audience of over two million with productions in over 30 countries. In August 2021 it became the longest running play at the Duchess Theatre (since the theatre opened in 1929), and is the longest running comedy in the West End.

Henry Lewis and Jonathan Sayer said today, "We're absolutely delighted to be heading back to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe this year. The fringe is full of amazing memories for us and to be part of the 75thanniversary with three shows, including new work is incredibly exciting."

Charlie Russell also commented, "I'm thrilled to be able to create new work with Mischief, and to be returning to Edinburgh and sharing with festival audiences who have supported us from the beginning and helped us get to where we are now."