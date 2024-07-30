Michelle Brasier Heads To The Edinburgh Fringe Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Michelle Brasier is trying to solve a mystery. In 2022 she was handed an envelope in a cinema, clearly labelled with her name, containing $10.50 in mostly coins. But it wasn't for her. Legacy is the search for the other Michelle Brasier and the exploration of all the possible Michelle Brasiers this Michelle might have been - if she'd made different choices.

What legacy will Michelle Brasier leave in the world? And had she followed other paths or made other choices, what career might she have chosen, who might she have met, who might she be? Might this other-path Michelle have been a mother, even though IRL Michelle is child-free by choice? And even though Michelle has chosen dogs over children, is there a version of her out there somewhere, slid between doors that changed her mind?

Michelle's previous critically acclaimed shows have chronicled her life experiences - and Legacy is no different. A mixture of storytelling, stand-up, and - of course - music, which makes the most of her exceptional voice, Legacy sees Michelle, fresh from her sold out Off Broadway debut, joined by her on-stage partner in crime (/real-life partner in everything) Tim Lancaster to bring a new true story from Michelle's life. Legacy sees Michelle explore a world of 'what if's', while solving the mystery of who her "name twin" - another Michelle Brasier - is, apart from the rightful owner of $10.50.

If existential contemplation and a sliding-doors-style mystery don't seem like enough to contend with - buckle up. No, seriously - the seatbelt sign is on for this one.

Legacy is a set of intricately woven and wittily-observed musical stories that wind together through health, identity and self-love with plenty of laughs along the way. With Tim providing guitar accompaniment to Michelle's keys and vocals, she entertains, enthrals and perhaps even finds the "name twins" of Edinburgh.

Audiences can expect panda metaphors, cysts, being awake during surgery, showing nudes to border security, and an examination of what Michelle's last words would have been, had her flight home from Edinburgh 2023 not stayed intact when it crash-landed, bounced on the tarmac, and then took shakily back off to land at a totally different airport (surrounded by fire trucks and ambulances). That's right, Michelle was in a literal plane crash and it's not even the central theme of the story, which is what comes from basing your shows on a life that has too much plot in it, frankly.

Michelle Brasier: Legacy will be performed at Gilded Balloon Patter Hoose (Doonstairs) at 7pm on 31st July- 26th August (not 14th). Tickets can be purchased here: https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/michelle-brasier-legacy

Comments

Want Coverage for your Edinburgh Festival Fringe Show? Submit Press Releases, Sign Up For Interviews, Social Media Posts, and More! Learn More