Mary Jo Verruto's #MINETOO to Premiere At 2022 Edinburgh Fringe

Brooklyn based Cahill Bros will present Mary Jo Verruto's one-woman show #MineToo at Edinburgh Fringe, Greenside at Infirmary Street, Forest Theatre, 7-27 Aug 2022

(Not 14 & 21), 16.05pm (1hour).

Mary Jo tries to bring her critically-acclaimed solo-show, Born MYdentity, to the Fringe but her boyfriend Andrew has bigger plans for the show - and Mary Jo. Quoting an Onion Article entitled "Study: Family History of Alcoholism Raises Risk of One-Man Show," Andrew tries to steer the show away from its navel-gazey, traumatically titillating tendencies and toward more relatable production for audiences. MJ just wants to stand in her truth and acknowledge her suffering and hopes Andrew will be able to face his own in the process.

So the result of this collaboration is now to premiere at this year's Edinburgh Festival Fringe - a brand new musical comedy about finding your own voice. What was once MYdentity is now #MineToo, and together Mary Jo and Andrew expose their struggle between creating and appropriating, addiction and connection, and the ethical ramifications of publicly confronting a legacy of family trauma. With fantastical appearances by Tori Amos, Janis Joplin, Jon Secada and many more, #MineToo tackles these heavy subjects with humour, heart and heckles.

Mary Jo Verruto, writer and performer, was an audience favourite at both the Emerging Artist Theatre's New Works Series and United Solo Theatre Festival in New York City because of her storytelling and the colourful characters she plays. A classically trained pianist and singer, Mary Jo's Tori Amos impersonation satisfies the most discerning of self-proclaimed "Toriphiles". Her drunken rendition of Bobby McGee has recovering alcoholics rolling in the aisles. And the funny but heartbreaking stories of her large Italian-Irish-American family cut straight to the source of shame and pure joy.

Mary Jo Verruto (writer, performer) is a New York City-based actor, musician, and teaching artist. She received her BFA in Musical Theatre from the Hartt School in Connecticut, studied Meisner at J. Beckson Studio and improv at UCB Theatre, both in Manhattan. Her solo show, Born MYdentity was invited back for an Encore at the Emerging Artists New Works Series, and was featured in the United Solo Theatre Festival. Regional credits include Godspell and Jesus Christ Superstar (Mary) at the Keswick Theatre in Philadelphia, PA. Notable film credits include Last Rites of the Dead (winner, best Original screenplay NYC Horror Film Festival), and the comedy web series Going Up?

Andrew Cahill (producer, performer) is co-founder of Cahill Bros, an award-winning production company whose most recent works include the documentary short Myrtle Simpson: A Life On Ice (Best Of Banff World Tour 2020), feature length films 18 to Party (2019), Last Night In Rozzie (2021) and the Off-Broadway play Mother starring Buck Henry and Holland Taylor.

#MineToo Show Information:

Venue: Greenside @ Infirmary Street, Forest Theatre

Tickets: Mon-Sat £10 (£7)

Previews: 5-6 Aug 2022 Dates: 7-27 Aug 2022 (not 14 & 21)

Time: 16:05 (1h 00min)

Instagram: minetooshow

Twitter: minetooshow

TikTok: MaryJoShow

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/minetooshow