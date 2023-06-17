Martin Urbano to Play The Edinburgh Festival In His Debut Hour APOLOGY COMEBACK TOUR

Martin Urbano brings his satire of “anti-woke comedians” to the Edinburgh Festival in his debut hour; “Apology Comeback Tour”.

Cancelled for being politically incorrect... and possibly for some hitherto unnamed illegal acts, Martin Urbano spent his long, lucky career talking, and saying anything he wanted until allegations surfaced, and he stepped out of the spotlight, promising to take a long time to listen. Now he's back!

Performances will take place from August 2-15 and 17-27 at Pleasance Courtyard - Bunker Three.

In this controversial Edinburgh debut (which is... also his comeback... just... don't think about it too much) Martin briefly shares mildly personal insights regarding the allegations against him, then offers a ton of hilarious takes on "wokeness", "cancel culture" and "Twitter mobs".

Taking advantage of the backlash-against-the-backlash era and making his triumphant return rallying against a world where you "can't say anything anymore", Martin is set to take the Fringe by storm as audiences gasp "oh no - he went there!!"

Why not conflate "freedom of speech" with "freedom from consequences"? Urbano has, and he's forged a fantastic career in doing so.

Out of character, the real-life Martin Urbano is a NYC-based comedian with a very healthy grasp of Parody and Satire. He has performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live, was a writer on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and can be seen as Julio También on Hulu's This Fool. Martin has been featured on Comedy Central Stand-Up, Howie Mandel's Stand-Up Gala on The CW and Will Smith's This Joka on Roku (pre-slap).

Martin wrote and performed on the podcast series Clown Parade, presented by Will Ferrell, Bowen Yang, and Matt Rodgers for iHeartRadio; Martin was also a writer/performer on The National Lampoon Radio Hour: The Podcast and the TV show Danny's House on Viceland. Martin has performed at Just For Laughs and Bonnaroo, and, most importantly, he has opened for Chris Kattan.... twice.