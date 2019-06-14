Magnificent Bastard Productions Presents SHIT-FACED SHAKESPEARE: MACBETH

Double, double tequila and trouble, Shit-faced Shakespeare is back for its eighth Edinburgh Fringe. Magnificent Bastards have performed their sell-out productions all across the globe and now they return to the scene of the crime with their band of merry players (one of whom a little too merry), bringing the Scottish play back to its rightful home at McEwan Hall in the heart of Edinburgh. Expect wicked wives, bloody battles, wayward witches and sprightly spirits (of both the ghoulish and alcoholic varietal).

So how does it work? Each performance has a cast of five actors, who all arrive four hours before the start of the show for a party. This 'Party,' however, is a dry affair for all but one performer, our chosen 'Shit-faced' for the evening. What remains is a fearsome juggling act as four sober actors desperately try to keep a reduced, hour long version of Macbeth on the rails as our drunken thespian does their utmost to derail it. Every single show is a one-off. Every single performance has a different drunk actor/sober cast combination. Every single time they are genuinely inebriated.

Formed in 2010 Magnificent Bastard Productions started as a group of friends who loved creating unpredictable and raucous theatre at music festivals, premiering their work at the Secret Garden Party. Sh!t-faced now performs all across the UK, Australia and the USA in Boston, Atlanta and Austin. Boasting sell-out runs at the Edinburgh, Brighton and Adelaide Fringe festivals, in 2015 the company expanded and Sh!t-faced Showtime , a pissed-up hour of harmonious Broadway showtunes, was brought into this dysfunctional family. In addition to these dates the company will be presenting Sh!t-faced shows at London's Leicester Square Theatre, Brighton fringe, the Great Yorkshire Fringe, as well as performing across the USA and Australia throughout the year. Magnificent Bastard Productions will also be performing Shit-faced Showtime: Alice Through the Cocktail Glass at the Cowbarn.

Running Time: 60 mins | Suitable for ages 16+

www.shitfacedshakespeare.com





