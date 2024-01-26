MZA Comedy Announces First Shows for 2024 Edinburgh Fringe

Edinburgh-based comedy management and production company MZA has announced the first three of its shows at the 2024 Edinburgh Festival Fringe, marking the company's 35th year of participation at the world's biggest arts festival. Tickets on sale from Just the Tonic.



Returning to the beautiful all-year Just the Tonic NUCLEUS venue hub, located (literally) right at the heart of the Fringe at 140 The Pleasance EH8 9RR:

A true Fringe legend, Irish comedian Jimeoin, is celebrating a remarkable 28th years of bringing his laugh-out-loud comedy to Edinburgh in August with WHO'S YOUR MAN?!. The star of ‘The Royal Variety Performance', ‘Live at the Apollo', ‘Sunday Night at the Palladium', and NBC's ‘Conan O'Brien' has clocked up hundreds of millions of views of his comedy clips... but still nothing beats seeing this observational maestro live-in-action. (1 - 24 August, 8.25pm Just the Tonic Nucleus, ATOMIC, BSL interpreted 21 & 23 August)

Edinburgh born and bred Connor Burns brings his eagerly awaiting third new hour "1994", after rave reviews of his 2023 festival show saw him sell out his entire season plus an additional 2,000 seats that were added due to audience demand. He's currently on a 40 date UK, made his solo off-Broadway debut, opened for Daniel Sloss launching the prestigious New York Comedy Festival, taped a set for the Just For Laughs Comedy Festival and filmed his debut comedy special, “Vertigo” for release. (1 - 24 August, 9.45pm Just the Tonic Nucleus, ATOMIC, BSL interpreted 22 & 24 August)

Another Irish standup star, Micky Bartlett, is set to make the UK premiere of his new show "THICC!" at the Fringe with his superb punchlines and trademark embarrassing anecdotes that would make a psychiatrist blush. Micky has opened for Kevin Hart, regularly sells out multiple shows at Belfast's 2200 seat Waterfront Hall, packed out his New York solo debut season off Broadway and has also become a very successful touring comedian in Australia. He has taped several comedy specials and recorded a set for the Just For Laughs Comedy Festival. (1 - 24 August, 8.40pm Just the Tonic Nucleus, SUB-ATOMIC)

