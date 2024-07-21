MR. KHAN, WHY DID 9/11 HAPPEN? to Play Edinburgh Fringe

Performances run Aug 1-10, 12-25 at Just the Tonic Nucleus.

MR. KHAN, WHY DID 9/11 HAPPEN? to Play Edinburgh Fringe
Jaffer Khan is an NYC-based stand-up comedian who has written for Comedy Central, CBS, and was a correspondent on Redacted Tonight. His hour, "Mr. Khan, Why Did 9/11 Happen?" will be playing all throughout this year's Fringe Festival in August.

It's a stand-up show about growing up as a Pakistani Muslim in Texas, becoming a high school teacher in the inner city of Houston, and 9/11. It will feature honest storytelling & radical politics. 

For tickets and more information, click here.




