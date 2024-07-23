Get Access To Every Broadway Story



MILF AND THE MISTRESS comes to Edinburgh Fringe. Performances run 2-18 August 2024.

A darkly hilarious new play about a woman’s decision to explore her secret desire – before it’s too late!

Ali is living the rainbow family dream, but something is missing: a secret desire that lies far beyond her routine of soccer runs, Saturday night TV and flannel pyjamas. Join her as she slips out of the house - and into some serious knots!

Featuring a powerful solo performance from Antipodean theatre luminary Jennifer Vuletic, MILF and The Mistress is a darkly hilarious new Australian play by Jane Montgomery Griffiths, which centres on one woman’s sensual route to self-discovery in a way rarely seen in the theatre.

Brought to the stage by a powerhouse all-female team of creatives under the direction of Virginia Proud, MILF and The Mistress explores how everyday routines can lull us into a comfortable domestic slumber. What does it take for us to wake up, find the courage to ask for what we really want and acknowledge desire without shame?

MILF and The Mistress premiered at the Adelaide Fringe earlier this year and now makes its UK debut at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. In turn, hilariously funny and sensitively erotic, Ali’s journey into BDSM will resound with anyone, gay or straight, who, as they negotiate their way through life, has ever wondered, ‘If not now, when?’

