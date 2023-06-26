MIDNIGHT BUILDING: A Dark Drama For Young Adults Will Premiere At Edinburgh Fringe

The only thing Adam and Blake have in common is a friend one is trying to avoid, and the other is trying to save. When Adam's defence unfolds a reckoning of Blake's morality, she must come to terms with the fact that she may never reach who she's chasing. Think you're a good person? Think again.

Midnight Building is a Fringe debut for writer/performers Makaio Toft and Aryan Bhattacharjee. A dark drama for audiences aged 12 and up, Midnight Building will premiere in the Mint Studio at Greenside @ Infirmary Street, 4th - 26th August 2023.

In the setting of a college campus, two strangers, Blake and Adam, must deal with the aftermath of their mutual friend's sexual assault. Dealing with topics of friendship, accountability and reparations, Midnight Building examines the truth behind our intentions and asks if any of us are as good a person as we set out to be. Think Prima Facie meets The Secret History, a dark drama that deals with the pressures of "coming of age".

Makaio Toft Blake / writer

Makaio Toft is a writer/performer based in NYC. She has directed nationally recognized short films, multiple original plays, and has performed at renowned comedy theatres around New York. She is currently studying Dramatic Writing at NYU Tisch School of the Arts while producing her own work in both theatre and film.

Aryan Bhattacharjee Adam / writer

Aryan Bhattacharjee is an internationally awarded film director who writes, produces and performs his own work. He is currently pursuing a BFA in Collaborative Arts from NYU Tisch School of the Arts.