MEDIOCRE WHITE MALE To Play At The King's Head Theatre This Summer, 15 August â€“ 2 September

Following a sold-out and critically acclaimed run at the Edinburgh Fringe 2021, Mediocre White Male returns to London, with a run at the King's Head Theatre with performances from 15 August - 2 September, with a press night on Wednesday 17 August.

They say that as you get older, time sort of... speeds up. Well, it doesn't feel like that for me...not here...

It's been years since high school, since everyone left for uni, since starting the summer job that's never ended... and since you.

These days, you can't even say hello to the new girl without offending her. Apparently it's a generational thing. I would say I'm the same generation... I'm in my late 20's... essentially.

Things change? Yeah, well, some of us are sick of change. Change is a thief.

What about me? What about us? I think people forget about the people that stay.

Programmed as part of the BOYS! BOYS! BOYS! Summer season at the iconic North London pub theatre, Mediocre White Male sees co-writer/performer Will Close (Dave Comedy Award Winner) taking to the stage to re-live ancient history, the recent past and present lies. It's time to face up to some uncomfortable truths. Mediocre White Male is co-written and directed by Joe Von Malachowski, with sound design by Dominic Brennan and costume and set design by Holly Pigott.

A searing portrait of male anger, fragility and vulnerability, and about being left behind in a small community. Mediocre White Male unpacks what it means to feel abandoned as the world changes and confused in the face of a progressive agenda you don't fully understand.

Following its Edinburgh run, Mediocre White Male was scheduled to play VAULT Festival's largest space The Crescent before the festival was cancelled in 2022. It has subsequently toured and performed as part of Park Theatre's Come What May festival in May.

Co-writer Joe Von Malachowksi said, "MWM came about because we wanted to explore a deeply ambiguous character; someone who was morally flawed, dangerous even, but who sees himself as the victim. He's the telling his story like he is a tragi hero--it's up to the audience to decide if he's actually the villain.

We began writing the show in 2018/19 then had to put the whole thing on hold for a year when the world stopped due to covid. But in that time, the issues MWM explores--power, consent, grappling with the past, whose narrative we listen to--have only become more relevant. When we eventually took it to the Edinburgh Fringe last year, it certainly got people talking. It can elicit strong reactions but we're not afraid of that. We want to get people talking."

Will Close grew up in a single parent family in Worcestershire council housing. Upon leaving the University of Manchester, he trained as an actor at the University of Illinois and Mountview. He is a member of critically acclaimed theatre company 1927 and made 'Golem' with the company for the Young Vic, before touring it internationally to venues including The National Theatre of China, the Lincoln Center New York and Sydney Theatre Company. He began writing comedy ten years ago and has written/performed in numerous sold out shows at the Edinburgh and Adelaide Fringes. This includes two shows under the project 'Great British Mysteries?', which both enjoyed sold out transfers to Soho Theatre. Winner of a Dave Comedy Award in 2013, he also appeared on R4's 'Sketchorama' with previous sketch act Mixed Doubles. He is currently developing a screen adaptation of 'Mediocre White Male' with co-writer Joe Von Malachowski, and writing a new show for Soho Theatre.

Joe von Malachowski trained at the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama where he studied Writing for Stage and Broadcast Performance. Theatre credits include: Hero (Theatre Royal Stratford East); Laika: A Space Doggyssey (Gilded Balloon, Edinburgh); Meat (Southwark Playhouse) and Mediocre White Male (The Park).

The King's Head Theatre was established in 1970. Passionate about great theatre, it is known for its challenging work and support of early career artists. KHT is committed to fighting prejudice through the work it stages, and the artists and staff it works with. The team believes in fair pay for all on the fringe and create accessible routes for early career artists to stage their work - work they are passionate about.