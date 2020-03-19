Lori Hamilton is Developing the Soundtrack for NORTH STAR, Set to Debut at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival

COVID-19 has cancelled performances and rehearsals across the globe, but the show goes on for Lori Hamilton, who is currently developing the soundtrack for her fifth one-woman show North Star, which will debut at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in August.

The nature of a one-woman show is perfectly suited for our new reality of socially distancing ourselves. Lori feels compelled to continue with her plans to record her soundtrack and keep out of work theater artists and musicians working during this time, albeit in one-on-one or very small groups.

Lori says, "As a performer, I have to keep working, practicing and rehearsing my show despite the Coronavirus situation. So far this week, I have done a voice lesson, Alexander technique session and workout with my trainer ALL on video chat."

Lori Hamilton is a writer and performer of the stage and screen, who's been called a "Comedy Goddess". Her autobiographical, fifth one-woman show North Star will debut at the 2020 Edinburgh International Fringe Festival. In her role as a strategist and founder of Prosperity Productions, she has interviewed over 25,000 people from every walk of life, which has grounded her work as a performer and a writer with authenticity and empathy. She has won 37 awards for creative and marketing excellence; sung with the Boston Symphony, Atlanta Opera, Brooklyn Philharmonic; and performed one-woman shows at UCB, The PIT, and the Magnet Theater. She is based in New York City, and holds a BA from UCLA.





