Live Music Now Scotland Celebrates 40th Anniversary in 2024

Founded in Edinburgh in August 1984, Live Music Now Scotland has grown its work over the past 40 years to reach into the heart of local communities the length and breadth of the country. The charity puts on over 700 performances every year, delivered by some of Scotland’s most outstanding emerging artists who are specially selected and trained in engaging with hard-to-reach audiences who wouldn’t otherwise have access to high quality live music.

In marking its 40th Anniversary, Live Music Now Scotland will:

Host a number of celebratory events all across Scotland, including with guest artists from Live Music Now Munich

Support 138 emerging artists in building their careers in Scotland

Share the transforming benefits of live music with over 30,000 people across each and every one of Scotland’s 32 local authority areas

Host the biennial LMN International Conference in Scotland for the first time in November 2024, bringing together colleagues from Live Music Now branches and affiliates in Austria, France, Germany, the Netherlands, and the rest of the UK, as well as Armenia, Estonia, Lithuania and Switzerland

Commission new music inspired by the core aims of Live Music Now

Release an album of commissioned music in partnership with Delphian Records

Work with PRISMA, Mexico in bringing the music of Latin America to Scottish audiences in a joint Scotland/Mexico residency partnership in July 2024

Gather together the current cohort of musicians along with alumni to raise a glass in cheer to what Live Music Now Scotland means to them and their careers

From Orkney to the Scottish Borders, the charity takes its celebration into the homes and neighbourhoods of those it impacts most and offers music from folk to jazz to classical performed by fantastically talented young professional musicians. The following LMNS (Live Music Now Scotland) anniversary events are set to take place, bringing the celebration to every corner of the country. Director Carol Main MBE FRC says:

“We wanted to celebrate in areas across Scotland, in settings which mean so much to us. These places are where the impact happens. Where those who often miss out on the magic of live performance can hear early career musicians transitioning, with our support, into fully fledged professional performers. In each location we’ll gather our audiences and our musicians to celebrate this special moment in Live Music Now Scotland’s life.”

